The Tampa bay Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl title, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 blowout victory -- the biggest of Tom Brady's career (Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls). Brady has won the most NFL championships in history with seven -- passing Fuzzy Thurston, Forrest Gregg and Herb Adderley (who each had six).

Brady tied Otto Graham for the most championships in pro football history with seven (Graham won four championships in the All-American Football Conference before it merged with the NFL). Brady is the fifth player to win seven-plus championships and three-plus MVP awards in the four major sports (Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Bill Russell). Brady now has more Super Bowl wins than any NFL franchise, surpassing the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers (six each).

Brady had an unbelievable first half, tossing three touchdowns (two to Rob Gronkowski) -- the first time he's thrown three touchdown passes in the first half of a Super Bowl. His first touchdown pass was an eight-yard toss to Gronkowski to give Tampa Bay the lead for good with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Brady threw his third touchdown pass to Antonio brown with six seconds left in the first half to put the Buccaneers up 21-6, in what would turn out to be more than enough for a Super Bowl victory.

The Buccaneers held the high-powered Kansas City offense to just nine points -- the lowest point total ever for Kansas City in a Patrick Mahomes start. Mahomes had some crazy scrambles to avoid sacks in the second half, but Shaquil Barrett and Ndamukong Suh combined for 2.5 sacks on the night.

Gronkowski finished with six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns, the second one worthy of a highlight reel by itself. Leonard Fournette's 27-yard touchdown run with 7:45 left in the third quarter to ice the game may have been the play of Super Bowl LV.

Enjoy all the highlights of the Buccaneers' second championship win here!