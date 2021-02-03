The COVID-19 pandemic is still very much a threat in the United State. For that reason, Dr. Anthony Fauci wants Americans to watch Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers at home.

In an appearance on "Today," the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden said people in the United States should avoid large Super Bowl parties and believes that COVID-19 cases could increase even further in the country if people hold or attend Super Bowl parties.

"Every time we have something like this, there always is a spike, be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year's Thanksgiving," Fauci said. "Super Bowl is a big deal in the United States. Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household."

There are expected to be around 25,000 fans-- 7,500 of whom will be vaccinated health care workers -- in attendance for Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Ultimately, Dr. Fauci doesn't want the Super Bowl to become a super-spreader event.

"I believe that they're trying to keep people separated enough in the stands, wearing masks, so they don't have that proximity," Fauci said in separate appearance on "Good Morning America."