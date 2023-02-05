The connections between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII go much deeper than Andy Reid coaching the two franchises. Reid established a positive culture in Philadelphia, having nine winning seasons in his 14 years on the job while racking up six NFC East division titles, five conference championship game appearances, and a Super Bowl XXXIX appearance in the 2004 season.

Reid achieved the most victories in Eagles history with 130, holding a .583 winning percentage. The 10 victories in the postseason are also the most playoff wins in franchise history. Reid changed the culture of the Eagles franchise, paving the way for how the organization built a front office, hired a head coach, and constructing a roster with emphasis between the trenches.

Reid has been even better in Kansas City, winning 117 games in his 10 seasons with the franchise with an astonishing .722 win percentage. The Chiefs have 10 winning seasons under Reid (never had a losing season) with seven AFC West titles (all consecutive), nine playoff appearances, five conference championship appearances (all consecutive), three AFC championships, and winning Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

No head coach has made an impact on two separate franchises like Reid with the Eagles and Chiefs, which has significantly been felt in Kansas City. Reid has 12 assistants on his coaching staff who either played for him or was an assistant coach under him in Philadelphia.

The winning presence with the Eagles has traveled to the Midwest during Reid's time with the Chiefs.

Here are all the Reid assistants in Kansas City who have a connection with the head coach in Philadelphia (including Reid).

Note: Chiefs general manager Brent Veach served as an assistant to Reid and was a scout in the Eagles organization from 2007 to 2012 before joining the club and rising up the front office ranks. Chiefs president Mark Donovan was the Senior Vice President of Business Operations for the Eagles from 2003 to 2008 before joining Kansas City in his current role in 2009.

Andy Reid (head coach)

Reid was hired by the Eagles in 1999 to be their head coach and has the most wins (130) and playoff wins (10) in franchise history. He's one of three coaches to coach 100-plus games for the franchise and trails only Greasy Neale for the highest win percentage in franchise history for coaches who have coached at least 50 games.

After being let go by the Eagles in 2012, Reid was hired by the Chiefs days later and is arguably the greatest head coach in franchise history. Reid has 117 victories with the Chiefs, trailing only Hank Stram (122) for most in franchise history. His 11 playoff wins in Kansas City are the most in franchise history and his .722 win percentage is the highest in franchise history.

In 24 seasons, Reid has a regular-season record of 247-138-1 (.641) and a postseason record of 21-16 (.568) with four conference championships and a Super Bowl championship in 2019. Reid is fifth in NFL history in coaching wins (247) and second all time in playoff victories (21).

Eleven of Reid's assistants have become head coaches, with two (John Harbaugh and Doug Pederson) going on to win a Super Bowl.

Eric Bieniemy (offensive coordinator)

Bieniemy was a running back with the Eagles in Reid's first season as head coach in 1999. He spent the final year of his nine-year career in Philadelphia, reuniting with Reid in 2013 as the running backs coach with the Chiefs in 2013 on Reid's initial Kansas City staff. Bieniemy was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2013 and has remained there for five seasons.

Steve Spagnuolo (defensive coordinator)

Spagnoulo earned his first professional head coaching job under Reid (intern for Washington in 1983), moving his way up the ranks as a protege for defensive coordinator Jim Johnson. Spagnoulo was a top assistant for years with the Eagles (defensive assistant, defensive backs coach, and linebackers coach) before becoming the New York Giants defensive coordinator -- and the architect of the defense that shut down the unbeaten New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Spagnuolo reunited with Reid in 2019, taking over as defensive coordinator. He won a Super Bowl in his first year with the Chiefs.

Dave Toub (assistant HC, ST coordinator)

Toub was a former draft pick of the Eagles in 1985, but Reid brought him back to Philadelphia as an assistant special teams coach in 2001. He was with the Eagles for three years before becoming the special teams coach for the Chicago Bears from 2004 to 2011, earning the reputation of developing Devin Hester into arguably the best returner in NFL history.

Toub reunited with Reid on his initial staff in 2013 as special teams coach and is coming on a decade in the position. He added the title of assistant head coach in 2018.

Greg Lewis (RB coach)

Lewis was a wide receiver under Reid from 2003 to 2008, as the former undrafted free agent caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl XXXIX. Lewis was the Eagles wide receivers coach for one year before he was fired and reunited with Reid for the same posiiton in 2017. Lewis was moved to running backs coach in 2021 and has held the position the past two years.

Matt Nagy (senior assistant, QB coach)

Nagy got his coaching start under Reid with the Eagles as a coaches assistant in 2010, later being promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2011. After an Arena Football League career, he served as a coaches intern in 2008 and 2009 under Reid in Philadelphia.

Nagy went with Reid to Kansas City as quarterbacks coach in 2013 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2017. He then was hired by the Chicago Bears to be their head coach in 2018 (34-31 in four seasons) before returning to Kansas City in 2022 as the quarterbacks coach and senior offensive assistant.

Joe Bleymaier (WR coach)

Bleymaier started his coaching career with Reid as a football operations intern with the Eagles from 2007 to 2009. He joined the Chiefs staff in 2016 as an offensive quality control coach before being promoted to pass game analyst/assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018. He spent the last two seasons as the Chiefs wide receivers coach.

Rick Burkholder (VP of sports medicine and performance)

Burkholder has been with Reid since Reid started as a head coach, serving as the head athletic trainer of the Eagles from 1999 to 2012 before coming over with Reid to the Chiefs in 2013. He's known as one of the top athletic trainers in the NFL, earning his promotion in 2018.

Tom Melvin (TE coach)

Melvin has also been with Reid throughout his head coaching career, serving 14 seasons on the Eagles coaching staff. He was hired as the offensive assistant/quality control coach before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2002. Melvin went with Reid to the Chiefs in 2013 as the tight ends coach and has held the position ever since. He's been crucial in the developments of Brent Celek (Eagles) and Travis Kelce (Chiefs).

Corey Matthaei (assistant OL coach)

Matthaei also came over to Kansas City with Reid after spending seven seasons with Philadelphia. He started with the Eagles as a football operations intern for training camp in 2006 before snatching a job as a coaches assistant in 2008. Matthaei served as an assistant to the head coach from 2010 to 2012.

Matthaei started with the Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach in 2013 and was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2015. He's been the assistant offensive line coach since 2018.

Ken Flajole (outside LB coach)

Flajole and Reid crossed paths in their careers, but not with the Eagles. He was in Green Bay in 1998 as a defensive assistant/quality control coach when Reid was the quarterbacks coach. Flajole was the Eagles linebackers coach from 2016 to 2020, never working as a Reid assistant until he joined the Chiefs in 2021 as an outside linebackers coach.

Flajole won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017 under Doug Pederson -- another former Reid assistant (and player).

Barry Rubin (strength and conditioning coach)

Rubin started with the Eagles as the assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2008, working under Reid for five seasons before joining him with the Chiefs in 2013. He was promoted to strength and conditioning coach in 2010 and has been Kansas City's strength and conditioning coach since 2013.

Mike Frazier (statistical analysis coordinator)

Frazier started with the Eagles as an intern in 2002 before taking a position as the team's statistical analysis coordinator in 2003, holding the position for 10 years. He joined Reid in Kansas City, holding down the same role for 10 seasons.