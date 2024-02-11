For the last two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have been preparing for the biggest game of the year: Super Bowl LVIII. They've had media availability, practices, team meetings, group photos and now that the big day is here, they will hope it is all enough to give them the edge when it comes time for kickoff.

The Chiefs' final night before the big game included motivational speeches from some of the stars of the team. Head coach Andy Reid asked quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones to address the team on Saturday night at the hotel.

While they were all "great," according to Albert Breer, one was particularly motivational. Kelce's speech was "unbelievable" and "powerful" and moved some players on the team to tears, according to people in the room.

Another coach told Breer, "Not even close. The best talk/speech I've ever heard."

Kelce is playing in his fourth Super Bowl in five years, looking for his third ring. The Chiefs could cement dynasty status with a win tonight.

The Chiefs had some struggles during the regular season, more than in year's past, specifically with dropped passes. The playoffs have been a different story for Kansas City and once again they find themselves one win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The game will be broadcast on CBS and there will be an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. Football fans can also stream the game on Paramount+.