Debating which Super Bowl halftime performance is the all-time best could go on for hours; no two people will agree on an answer. However, there is no denying the best Bubble Bowl performance, and that act is coming to Super Bowl LVIII with the help of CBS and Nickelodeon.

In 2001, the "SpongeBob SquarePants" episode "Band Geeks" aired and instantly became a classic. In this episode from over 20 years ago, SpongeBob and all his friends form a band to play the halftime show at the Bubble Bowl, a fictional championship game.

The plot culminates with SpongeBob's band emerging from below a football field, which was actually old footage taken from a USFL game at the Liberty Bowl involving the Memphis Showboats. SpongeBob then belts out David Glen Eisley's "Sweet Victory," creating one of the most memorable moments in the show's long history.

Now, SpongeBob and his band will perform "Sweet Victory" on Nickelodeon's broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. SpongeBob and co. will begin the event with the song, setting the table for what should be an exciting matchup between two juggernauts on the field. (You can also watch the Super Bowl on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.)

The rest of the broadcast, called "Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom," will feature SpongeBob and friends as they help play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and analyst Nate Burleson call the game. There will also be special appearances from other Nickelodeon stars, like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Super Bowl LVIII is Feb. 11 on CBS. The game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.