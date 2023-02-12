One of the 2023 Super Bowl prop bets available involves whether there will be a defensive or special teams touchdown. While bettors could initially lean towards "no" with this prop pick, history says otherwise. Over the last 30 Super Bowls, there have been 24 non-offensive touchdowns, with those coming across 16 different games. Caesars Sportsbook is offering a +300 payout if there is a non-offensive TD for Super Bowl 57 and a -400 payout if there is not, according to the latest Super Bowl props. Is this one of those Super Bowl prop bets worth taking a risk on? Which Super Bowl 57 player props should you target with your Super Bowl 57 picks? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the bestChiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl long shot bets from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also an incredible 103-74-6 on his last 183 against-the-spread and total NFL picks during the 2022 NFL season, returning $2,070 for $100 bettors.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

One of the White's favorite longshot Super Bowl 57 props: Travis Kelce scores three or more TDs at +2300 (risk $100 to win $2,300). Six times in Super Bowl history has a player scored three TDs, and three times in Kelce's regular plus postseason career has he scored at least three touchdowns. But a couple of factors give Kelce a better chance than normal to reach the endzone three times on Sunday.

One is that Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury potentially means he'll scramble less outside of the pocket. With Mahomes more likely to throw in between the numbers, Kelce could be targeted more often. Also, the Eagles' ferocious pass rush could force Mahomes to make quick throws, and Kelce is overwhelmingly the quarterback's favorite target with those passes.

Additionally, White points out that injuries to Chiefs' wideouts could give Kelce an even larger target share and greater chance to score multiple times. "With the Chiefs' receiving corps severely banged up entering this game, Kelce could be in line for double-digit targets," White told SportsLine. "If Patrick Mahomes is dealing, I'm not sure the Eagles can keep him from scoring at least twice." See more Super Bowl 57 longshot bets here.

