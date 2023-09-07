Jonathan Gannon holds no ill will towards what happened in his last game with the Philadelphia Eagles. Gannon was the defensive coordinator whose unit allowed 28 points in the Super Bowl, 24 of which came in the second half of the team's 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs scored on every second-half possession (three touchdowns and a field goal). After the game (in Glendale), Gannon stayed in Arizona to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Gannon was heavily criticized following the loss, yet seems to ignore that vitriol towards him in Philadelphia.

"I'm the reason we lost the Super Bowl," Gannon told The Athletic, mimicking the criticisms toward him. This comes after Gannon was being sarcastic over the media's criticism of him during his two years in Philadelphia, saying they wanted him fired due to lack of blitzing. Gannon has since regretted those comments.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

While Gannon's two years with the Eagles were anything but ordinary, he was head coach Nick Sirianni's first hire as defensive coordinator. Sirianni and Gannon discussed plenty of matters internally, one of which Gannon revealed when speaking to The Athletic.

When the Eagles were 2-5 and on the verge of another lost season in 2021, Nick Sirianni gave up play-calling duties and handed them over to Shane Steichen midway through the year. The Eagles finished 7-3 and made the postseason in Year 1 under Sirianni, yet the first-year head coach doubted his executive decision.

Gannon said he talked him into making the call that saved the year.

"So give the play-calling to Shane (Steichen)," Gannon said to Sirianni, who thought they would look at him like a failure. "Who gives a f---?. We're gonna get fired if we're 3-14."

Whether Gannon gave the advice are not, the Eagles are 21-6 since Sirianni gave up play-calling, with two playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance on his resume. Gannon's departure from Philadelphia was awkward based on how it happened, yet he appears happy being a first-time head coach himself in Arizona.

"I know why I bit my tongue," Gannon said of being a coordinator. "Because of politics in the building, where my seat was, I didn't wanna offend somebody, whatever. I don't have to do that now, and it's f---ing freeing. This is the best job I've ever had."