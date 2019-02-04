Super Bowl results, scores: Patriots add sixth title in lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever

Super Bowl LIII is in the books, and the Patriots are again standing tall as champions of the NFL. But this title wasn't won on the arm of Tom Brady; rather, it was a masterpiece in gameplanning from Bill Belichick that limited the Rams to just three points, which matches the lowest score by any team in a Super Bowl. That, combined with the Patriots scoring just one touchdown on the night, meant that this year's Super Bowl, which came after one of the highest scoring seasons in NFL history, was our lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.

How high was scoring during the 2018 season? According to Pro-Football-Reference, only one season featured an average point total higher than this year's 373.4 points: 2013, which barely takes the crown with a 374.6-point average. None of that mattered on Super Bowl Sunday, and now the Patriots have a sixth title to their credit, breaking a tie for the most Super Bowl titles ever.

Here are the results of all 53 Super Bowls in NFL history: