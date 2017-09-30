Takkarist McKinley's dreadlock reaches five figures on eBay, then removed

There's absurd and then there's this story

This is an article about Falcons rookie defensive end Takkarist McKinley, but it isn't really an article about football. So if you're looking for a story about McKinley's impact on the Falcons' budding defense, you're going to be disappointed. 

Instead, this is a story about McKinley's hair, how a chunk of it wound up on eBay, and nearly sold for more money than you would ever guess. So, if that's the kind of story you're looking for, stay right here. 

So, here's what happened. On Friday morning, McKinley discovered that someone was selling a dreadlock that detached itself from his head during the Falcons' win over the Lions on Sunday.

The starting bid was $1 (plus $5 shipping), which still seems like an overpay for a piece of hair -- no offense, Takk. Quickly, though, the bids climbed from $1 to $51 to $1,025.

Then to $5,000. 

And then to $10,000.

Naturally, questions come to mind. Is that really his hair? Why would someone want to pay for it? Why isn't McKinley turning this into a lucrative business by selling his hair himself?

I do not have answers to these questions. I can tell you, though, that the bidding reached $11,000 before it was removed from eBay, according to McKinley.

The end.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access