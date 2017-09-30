Takkarist McKinley's dreadlock reaches five figures on eBay, then removed
There's absurd and then there's this story
This is an article about Falcons rookie defensive end Takkarist McKinley, but it isn't really an article about football. So if you're looking for a story about McKinley's impact on the Falcons' budding defense, you're going to be disappointed.
Instead, this is a story about McKinley's hair, how a chunk of it wound up on eBay, and nearly sold for more money than you would ever guess. So, if that's the kind of story you're looking for, stay right here.
So, here's what happened. On Friday morning, McKinley discovered that someone was selling a dreadlock that detached itself from his head during the Falcons' win over the Lions on Sunday.
The starting bid was $1 (plus $5 shipping), which still seems like an overpay for a piece of hair -- no offense, Takk. Quickly, though, the bids climbed from $1 to $51 to $1,025.
People really auctioning for the dread tho.. it's at 51$ 🤦🏿♀️— Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017
The bid is officially at 1,025$ 😳 I think it's time to cut my dreads off and sell them 🤷🏿♀️— Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017
Then to $5,000.
And then to $10,000.
Naturally, questions come to mind. Is that really his hair? Why would someone want to pay for it? Why isn't McKinley turning this into a lucrative business by selling his hair himself?
I do not have answers to these questions. I can tell you, though, that the bidding reached $11,000 before it was removed from eBay, according to McKinley.
The end.
-
Breaking down Week 4 injury reports
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 4
-
Trevathan says Adams shot wasn't dirty
The Bears' linebacker could be suspended and/or fined
-
Best FanDuel, DraftKings NFL DFS lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Florida: We don't want O.J. Simpson
Simpson has spent the last nine years behind bars in Nevada
-
Steelers have different anthem plan
Last week, the Steelers -- save their coaches and one player -- didn't take the field until...
-
Jerry Jones: Trump called about protest
The Cowboys owner wants to make it clear that the team was respectful of the flag
Add a Comment