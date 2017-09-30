Takkarist McKinley's dreadlock reaches five figures on eBay, then removed

This is an article about Falcons rookie defensive end Takkarist McKinley, but it isn't really an article about football. So if you're looking for a story about McKinley's impact on the Falcons' budding defense, you're going to be disappointed.

Instead, this is a story about McKinley's hair, how a chunk of it wound up on eBay, and nearly sold for more money than you would ever guess. So, if that's the kind of story you're looking for, stay right here.

So, here's what happened. On Friday morning, McKinley discovered that someone was selling a dreadlock that detached itself from his head during the Falcons' win over the Lions on Sunday.

I'm dead 💀💀💀💀💀 I gotta buy my dread back 😂 pic.twitter.com/TeC23UcAC5 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017

The starting bid was $1 (plus $5 shipping), which still seems like an overpay for a piece of hair -- no offense, Takk. Quickly, though, the bids climbed from $1 to $51 to $1,025.

People really auctioning for the dread tho.. it's at 51$ 🤦🏿‍♀️ — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017 The bid is officially at 1,025$ 😳 I think it's time to cut my dreads off and sell them 🤷🏿‍♀️ — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017

Then to $5,000.

Update 5,000$ — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017

And then to $10,000.

Update 10,000$ — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017

Naturally, questions come to mind. Is that really his hair? Why would someone want to pay for it? Why isn't McKinley turning this into a lucrative business by selling his hair himself?

I do not have answers to these questions. I can tell you, though, that the bidding reached $11,000 before it was removed from eBay, according to McKinley.

Wow @ebay removed the dread😂😂 it was at a 11k — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 30, 2017

The end.