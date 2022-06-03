The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that they have signed veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin to a one-year deal. The financial terms of Austin's deal were not immediately disclosed by the team. The 31-year-old will now look to latch onto Buffalo's roster as a depth piece in its receiving corps.

Austin first came into the NFL as a first-round draft choice of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013. He was the No. 8 overall selection that year but has been unable to live up to that billing to this point. Despite an electrifying career at West Virginia, he has yet to become a bona fide No. 1 option in an offense.

His best season came in 2015 when he logged 907 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns for the Rams. More recently, however, Austin has bounced around the NFL, having stints with the Cowboys, 49ers, Packers, and Jaguars. Last season, he appeared in 13 games (three starts) for Jacksonville and caught 24 of his 37 targets for 213 yards and a touchdown.

With the Bills, Austin will try to build up a rapport with MVP-favorite Josh Allen, but he'll be in a crowded receiver room, which may create a tough mountain to climb to actually be on the roster to begin the 2022 season.

Along with Austin, Buffalo boasts Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, and rookie Khalil Shakir on the receiver depth chart.