Terrell Owens gives another reason for skipping Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton

When Terrell Owens finally gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, he won't be anywhere near the festivities going down in Canton, Ohio. Instead, the T.O. Hall of Fame tour will be in Chattanooga, Tenn., where Owens is scheduled to give his induction speech just after 3 p.m. ET.

Although Owens has been heavily criticized for his decision to skip the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, the former NFL receiver stands by his choice. Back in July, Owens listed several reasons why he decided to skip out on the ceremony, and on Friday, he added one more: T.O. thinks the selection process for the Hall of Fame is flawed.

"This is not [about] not being inducted the first or second ballot, but it's about the process in which guys are nominated and ultimately inducted," Owens said, via ESPN.com. "There is a flaw in that system. So this is not only about me, but it's about the guys that went before me, that's going to come after me. And I can make a stand for those guys so they won't have to go through this situation."

Owens had previous mentioned Jerry Kramer as a player who was overlooked by the Hall's "flawed" process.

I'm SO HAPPY for JERRY!! U shouldn't have had to wait that damn long either! I'm doing this for guys like him. Past, present and the future. https://t.co/z92XZGeXAn — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) July 15, 2018

Kramer is one of the eight players who will be inducted on Saturday.

The Hall of Fame selection process is handled by 48 voters, who make up the selection committee, and it basically sounds like Owens doesn't feel that they're doing a very good job.

"I understand why I've made my decision," Owens said. "I don't expect everyone to agree with me. But again, obviously the criteria and the system put in place for the Hall of Fame in order for guys like myself to be inducted, there are guidelines that the writers -- the sportswriters -- are supposed to adhere to."

Last month, Owens had basically said he was skipping the ceremony because he didn't like the way the media portrayed him during his career and he didn't like the fact that voters made him wait three years to be inducted.

Owens has now given us three reasons for skipping the enshrinement ceremony and not surprisingly, they all tie together. The selection committee is mostly made up of media members who covered him during his career and Owens was never a big fan of the media and that relationship only got worse after he was snubbed by the HOF voters for the past two years.

That being said, Owens isn't the only one who thinks the selection process needs an overhaul. Back in February, our Pete Prisco took a look at the process and listed multiple reasons why he believes that it's flawed. Prisco thinks that the voting should be done in private by each individual voter. The current process calls for the selection committee to meet the day before the Super Bowl every year. During the meeting, one person from the 48-member committee gives a presentation and tries to convince the other members to vote in a certain player.

Prisco would also like to see the Hall of Fame open up its eligibility rules. Currently, no more than five modern day players can be inducted each year, which doesn't make a lot of sense for a sport that has 22 guys on the field for every play.

As for Owens, someone might want to tell him that his bronze bust is currently in Canton, because he might need that for his ceremony on Saturday.