Terrell Owens gives another reason for skipping Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton
T.O. is not a big fan of the Hall of Fame's selection process
When Terrell Owens finally gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, he won't be anywhere near the festivities going down in Canton, Ohio. Instead, the T.O. Hall of Fame tour will be in Chattanooga, Tenn., where Owens is scheduled to give his induction speech just after 3 p.m. ET.
Although Owens has been heavily criticized for his decision to skip the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, the former NFL receiver stands by his choice. Back in July, Owens listed several reasons why he decided to skip out on the ceremony, and on Friday, he added one more: T.O. thinks the selection process for the Hall of Fame is flawed.
"This is not [about] not being inducted the first or second ballot, but it's about the process in which guys are nominated and ultimately inducted," Owens said, via ESPN.com. "There is a flaw in that system. So this is not only about me, but it's about the guys that went before me, that's going to come after me. And I can make a stand for those guys so they won't have to go through this situation."
Owens had previous mentioned Jerry Kramer as a player who was overlooked by the Hall's "flawed" process.
Kramer is one of the eight players who will be inducted on Saturday.
The Hall of Fame selection process is handled by 48 voters, who make up the selection committee, and it basically sounds like Owens doesn't feel that they're doing a very good job.
"I understand why I've made my decision," Owens said. "I don't expect everyone to agree with me. But again, obviously the criteria and the system put in place for the Hall of Fame in order for guys like myself to be inducted, there are guidelines that the writers -- the sportswriters -- are supposed to adhere to."
Last month, Owens had basically said he was skipping the ceremony because he didn't like the way the media portrayed him during his career and he didn't like the fact that voters made him wait three years to be inducted.
Owens has now given us three reasons for skipping the enshrinement ceremony and not surprisingly, they all tie together. The selection committee is mostly made up of media members who covered him during his career and Owens was never a big fan of the media and that relationship only got worse after he was snubbed by the HOF voters for the past two years.
That being said, Owens isn't the only one who thinks the selection process needs an overhaul. Back in February, our Pete Prisco took a look at the process and listed multiple reasons why he believes that it's flawed. Prisco thinks that the voting should be done in private by each individual voter. The current process calls for the selection committee to meet the day before the Super Bowl every year. During the meeting, one person from the 48-member committee gives a presentation and tries to convince the other members to vote in a certain player.
Prisco would also like to see the Hall of Fame open up its eligibility rules. Currently, no more than five modern day players can be inducted each year, which doesn't make a lot of sense for a sport that has 22 guys on the field for every play.
As for Owens, someone might want to tell him that his bronze bust is currently in Canton, because he might need that for his ceremony on Saturday.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
HOF induction: How to watch, stream
All the info you'll need to tune into the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremon...
-
Vikings safety wears controversial hat
Andrew Sendejo has an interesting taste in fashion
-
Chargers rookie reacts to being robbed
Derwin James is happy to be playing football after being robbed at gunpoint earlier this s...
-
Book makes explosive Deflategate claim
Tom Brady had a way to get out of his Deflategate suspension, but he decided not to take i...
-
Von Miller signs baby at Broncos camp
We have found the Ricky Bobby of the NFL
-
RG3 'emotional' in NFL return
RG3 went unsigned last season but hopes to make the Ravens' roster in 2018