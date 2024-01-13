C.J. Stroud already has made an excellent first impression in his playoff debut. Through just one half of football, Stroud has tied the NFL record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback in a playoff game.

Stroud had three pass touchdowns in the first half, completing 11 of 16 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Stroud hit Nico Collins on a 15-yard pass in the first quarter, Brevin Jordan on a 76-yard touchdown completion in the second quarter, and capped the first half with a 37-yard touchdown strike to Dalton Schultz.

Stroud tied Sammy Baugh (1937), Dak Prescott (2016), and Brock Purdy (2022) for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL playoff history. He's the first quarterback since Patrick Mahomes in 2021 to have 225-plus pass yards and three-plus passing touchdowns in a playoff game -- and just the fourth to accomplish the feat in the past 20 seasons.

Most pass TD in game by rookie -- NFL playoff history

Player Year Pass TD Team Sammy Baugh 1937 3 Washington Dak Prescott 2016 3 Dallas Cowboys Brock Purdy 2022 3 San Francisco 49ers C.J. Stroud 2023 3 Houston Texans

The Cleveland Browns allowed 286 yards in the first half, the most they allowed in any half this season. This just demonstrates how valuable Stroud has been to the Texans franchise in his rookie campaign.