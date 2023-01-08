Lovie Smith reportedly entered the Texans' regular-season finale in danger of going one-and-done as the team's head coach. And his seat might be even hotter now, despite a miraculous last-second victory on Sunday. Scoring on a last-minute fourth-and-20 as they were down seven in their Week 18 rematch with the rival Colts, the Texans then converted on a two-point attempt to claim a last-second 32-31 victory. The "W" elevated Houston's season record to 3-13-1, and in doing so, forfeited ownership of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- a pick that now belongs to the Bears.

Quarterback Davis Mills was responsible for Houston's improbable fourth-quarter score, finding tight end Jordan Akins for the go-ahead touchdown. Mills finished with three scores, while Smith's defense logged two interceptions of Colts QB Sam Ehlinger, making his third start of the season and first since veteran Nick Foles went down with an injury.

After starting 1-12-1, the Texans won two of their final three games, and the sole defeat in that stretch was an overtime loss to the Chiefs. Prior to Sunday, Houston had played 347 total games in franchise history, including playoffs, and never once scored a TD on fourth-and-20 or longer, or converted a go-ahead two-point try. They of course did both in Week 18 to cap their 2022 campaign.