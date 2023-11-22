Houston Texans rookie Dylan Horton is going to be away from the team for an indefinite period of time due to a personal health matter, the defensive end announced in a statement from the club. The specific reason for Horton's departure from the team was not disclosed.

"I'm currently dealing with a personal health matter that will keep me away from the team for an indefinite period of time," Horton said in a statement. "I want to thank my family, my teammates and the entire Houston Texans organization for the support and care they have already provided me. I will provide updates from time to time, but my main focus right now is on my health and recovery. Thank you and God bless."

The 23-year-old was selected by the Texans with the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of TCU. The Frisco, Texas, native has appeared in all 10 of Houston's games this season and has logged 26% of the defensive snaps while also contributing on special teams (36%). In limited action, Horton has totaled 13 tackles, two quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery.

With Horton focusing on his recovery, the Texans will need to lean more on their defensive end depth. On the roster currently, Will Anderson Jr., Jonathan Greenard, Jerry Hughes and Myjai Sanders make up the rest of the position group.