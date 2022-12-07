The Houston Texans did not put in a claim for former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield this week, but they will have a new starting signal-caller when the Texans pay a visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Head coach Lovie Smith announced on Wednesday that the Texans were going back to their original starting quarterback, Davis Mills

"Davis will start for us this week and we expect two weeks from watching from the sidelines to help," Smith said, via KPRC 2 Houston.

Mills was benched for Kyle Allen ahead of Houston's Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, but Allen did not provide the kind of spark the Texans were hoping for. In two starts against the Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns, Allen threw for 416 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions while being outscored 57-29.

Mills, a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2021, has started 21 total games for the Texans, winning just three of them. This season, he is averaging 214.4 passing yards per game, and has thrown 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. There was optimism heading into this season that Mills could prove to the franchise he can be a legitimate starter in this league, but the Texans will now likely own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft for the second time in the last nine years.

The Texans are currently 16-point underdogs to the Cowboys this weekend, per Caesars Sportsbook. The line has been bet down a tad, but if it holds, it will be the biggest spread of the 2022 regular season.