AFC North meets AFC South as the Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns visit the Houston Texans in Week 16 on CBS and Paramount+. The Browns have won two of their last three games with Flacco under center, most recently defeating the Chicago Bears 20-17. Meanwhile, the Texans will be without rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud for a second straight game. Houston can be confident at home after Case Keenum led the Texans to a 19-16 win against the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 15. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are three-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Browns odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 40. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Browns vs. Texans

Texans vs. Browns date: Sunday, Dec. 24

Texans vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+ (get 30 days free with promo code STREAMNFL)

Week 16 NFL picks for Browns vs. Texans

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Texans vs. Browns, the model is backing Over 40 points to be scored. Cleveland's league-leading defense isn't as strong on the road as it is at home, allowing 36, 29, 42, 26, 38 and 26 in six games as the visitors. Houston will also be without Stroud this week, so this opens up the door for Keenum to gel more with the offense.

Cleveland has also become a more pass-heavy team since Flacco took over under center. The Texans are ranked 25th in the league against the pass, which bodes well for Flacco, who's thrown for 939 yards and seven touchdowns in his last three outings. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.