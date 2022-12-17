Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Houston

Current Records: Kansas City 10-3; Houston 1-11-1

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at NRG Stadium. The Chiefs will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Kansas City didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 34-28 win. The team ran away with 27 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Among those leading the charge for Kansas City was RB Jerick McKinnon, who caught seven passes for two TDs and 112 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that McKinnon has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Kansas City's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Denver's offensive line to sack the QB six times for a total loss of 49 yards. It was a group effort with seven guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Texans were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Dallas Cowboys 27-23. QB Davis Mills wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Mills threw one interception with only 175 yards passing. Mills ended up with a passer rating of 136.70.

Special teams collected 11 points for Houston. K Ka'imi Fairbairn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Kansas City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Kansas City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Houston's loss took them down to 1-11-1 while Kansas City's victory pulled them up to 10-3. One last thing to keep an eye out for: Kansas City hit the right side of the field hard in their last matchup, throwing toward the right sideline for 66 yards on 9.43 yards per attempt. This is exactly where the Texans' defense has most struggled to contain the passing attack, however; they have allowed 61 passing yards on this side of the field out of a total 2,950 passing yards allowed.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 14-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City have won five out of their last seven games against Houston.