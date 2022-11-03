Off to their best start in 18 years, the Philadelphia Eagles will try to continue their roll when they take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles (7-0), who are coming off a 35-13 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday, have not been undefeated this late into a season since 2004, when they reached Super Bowl XXXIX. The Texans (1-5-1), coming off a 17-10 loss to Tennessee, have dropped two in a row after winning at Jacksonville 13-6 on Oct. 9. The teams have met five times previous, with Philadelphia winning each game.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Eagles vs. Texans picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texans vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -13.5

Texans vs. Eagles over-under: 46 points

Texans vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -800, Texans +550

PHI: Eagles are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven Thursday games

HOU: Texans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against teams with a winning road record

Why the Eagles can cover

Tight end Dallas Goedert is a key component to Philadelphia's offense. He has 32 receptions for 421 yards (13.2 average) with one touchdown and seven explosive plays of 20 or more yards. He has also converted 22 first downs. Goedert's best game so far was at Arizona on Oct. 9, when he caught eight passes for 95 yards (11.9 average). He had six receptions for 64 yards (10.7 average) in last Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Defensively, linebacker T.J. Edwards has set the tone. He leads the team with 68 tackles, including 45 solo, with two sacks and four tackles for loss. He has broken up five passes. The fourth-year veteran has had double-digit tackle numbers the past two games, including 14 against Dallas on Oct. 16 and 13 versus Pittsburgh. He also had two pass breakups against the Steelers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston has been competitive in nearly all of its games, with four of its five losses being by 10 points or fewer. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills looks to continue his improvement. In seven starts this season, he has completed 149 of 236 attempts (63.1 percent) for 1,502 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been intercepted six times, sacked 16 times and has a rating of 81.9. In last Sunday's loss to the Titans, he completed 17 of 29 passes (58.6 percent) for 152 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Mills' top target has been wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has 32 receptions for 354 yards (11.1 average) and one touchdown. He has been explosive, with seven plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-long of 44 yards. Cooks also has 93 yards after the catch and converted 15 first downs. In the loss to Tennessee, Cooks caught four passes for 73 yards. See which team to pick here.

