The Jets are reportedly open to starting Teddy Bridgewater ... or trading him

No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold might start sooner rather than later for the New York Jets, but as Todd Bowles' team enters training camp, there's not a single hint in regards to what will happen at quarterback for Gang Green in 2018.

The clearest indication of that might be the status of Teddy Bridgewater.

A bargain-bin addition in free agency, the former Minnesota Vikings first-rounder looked spry in the spring. His surgically repaired knee, which ended his run as a Vikings starter, seems to be holding up well. And the Jets are reportedly open to both extremes when it comes to utilizing Bridgewater -- starting him or trading him.

That's according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, who said Thursday that while New York's No. 1 QB spot is "basically" Darnold's to win, Bridgewater "sure can" steal the job. In fact, 39-year-old incumbent Josh McCown, per Cimini, is just a "fallback option" in an offseason centered on going young under center. And that means the 25-year-old Bridgewater, despite throwing just two passes in the last two seasons, "can run off with the starting job if Darnold isn't ready."

And yet, even with the Jets buzzing with "his command of the offense and winning personality," Bridgewater could also be trade bait. As Cimini wrote, there's no market for him at the moment, but if a preseason injury prompts a QB move a la the Vikings' 2016 deal for Sam Bradford after Bridgewater's own collapse, the Jets "are open to" dealing the veteran.

As CBS Sports' Jared Dubin pointed out in May, Bridgewater may very well be New York's best option as a starter entering 2018. Even more so, however, he may be the Jets' best option as a bargaining chip.