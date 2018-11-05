The Patriots beat the Packers despite Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers looking underwhelming

When the Packers and Patriots meet, obviously the talk centers around the quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady, GOAT vs. GOAT, two of the best to ever throw the ball. However, in the Patriots' 31-17 win over the Packers on Sunday night, we didn't get amazing quarterback play. Instead, it was good quarterback play centered around a team effort.

In fact, coaching ended up stealing the show. Bill Belichick made waves by showcasing how far Cordarrelle Patterson has come as a feature back (against the team that made a similar conversion with Ty Montgomery, no less), while Mike Pettine looked like he had Brady on his toes for a lot of the game. Brady completed 22 of 35 attempts for 294 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots moved to 7-2 on the season, whereas Rodgers completed 24 of his 43 attempts for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Packers are now 3-4-1 this year.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Pete Prisco joins Raja Bell to talk about the rather underwhelming showdown and the Patriots' eventual win. They discuss if the Patriots have surpassed the Chiefs as the team to beat in the AFC (again) and whether or not the Packers can overcome their rough start to make the playoffs in a division with the 5-3 Bears and the 5-3-1 Vikings.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn