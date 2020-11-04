Happy Wednesday, newsletter readers. Pete is off for the next few days, but before you start to worry, don't, because it's Shanna McCarriston here taking over. It's been a while and I've missed you all dearly.

NFL free agency wrapped up on a night where most were focused on things other than sports. We also have NFL power rankings and a recap of the Champions league.

We have lots to get to, so let's get started.

📰 What you need to know

1. Recapping the NFL Trade deadline 🏈

The NFL trade deadline is behind us, and it was less chaotic than in past years. In this unique season, many teams found themselves short-handed and the influx of injuries has only made it worse for some franchises. While some teams desperately needed help for the last half of the season, others looked to improve their squad to make a Super Bowl run.

CBS Sports tracked it all, declared winners and losers and gave each team involved a grade. Let's break it all down

Winners

Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

Losers

New England Patriots

New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings

As for some of the best and worst graded trades, the Ravens and Titans made the two most lopsided deals, according to our experts. Here are the details on those moves:

Vikings trade edge Yannick Ngakoue to Ravens in exchange for 2021 third-round pick, 2022 conditional fifth-round pick Ravens: A+

Vikings: F

Chargers trade DB Desmond King to Tennessee for a sixth-round pick Titans: A

Chargers: D

2. Our latest NFL power rankings 🏈

We have now passed the halfway mark of the NFL regular season, an accomplishment that months ago seemed like an impossible task. While some teams have been able to adjust to the abnormal season, others have failed for a multitude of reasons. Whether it's star players leaving, players missing games due to injury or just a lack of production, many fanbases are watching their teams crumble before their eyes, while others have their eyes on the prize.

Heading into this weekend's slate of games, CBS Sports has the latest NFL power rankings.

This week, the Colts made the biggest jump, moving six spots up after beating the Lions, 41-21. Conversely, the Browns dropped five spots following their 16-6 loss to the Raiders.

The Steelers, the only undefeated team left in the league, earned the top spot, while you can probably guess the team that took the last spot: the currently winless Jets. Here is a look at the highest and lowest ranked teams:

Steelers Chiefs Seahawks Buccaneers Ravens Bills Colts Packers Cardinals Saints

...

28. Cowboys

29. Texans

30. Giants

31. Jaguars

32. Jets

3. Champions League roundup: Bayern Munich stay hot ⚽

Champions League Matchday 3 wrapped up on Tuesday and saw two hat-tricks in the eight matches played, with Alassane Plea and Diogo Jota scoring three goals a piece. Between the eight matches, a whooping 35 goals were scored, including six by defending champs Bayern Munich, who cruised to victory yet again.

Here's a look at Tuesday's compete results:

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Borussia Monchengladbach 6

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atletico Madrid 1

Red Bull Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6

Real Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2

Manchester City 3, Olympiacos 0

Porto 3, Marseille 0

Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5

Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2

4. Celtics may trade all three first-round picks to move up in Draft 🏀

The Celtics reportedly have big plans for NBA Draft night. They currently have the 14th, 26th and 30th picks for the Nov. 18 event, but according to reports they are looking to move up even further and are open to swapping all three of those picks.

The Celtics have a young core, so winning now makes sense for Boston. It also works from a cap perspective, as the upcoming season could likely see a decrease in cap space due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, it is not yet known who the Celtics would take if they move up and also not clear if any team wants to bite on the offer.

If the Celtics don't make any moves, at their 14th spot, our latest mock draft has them taking Aaron Nesmith. He would give the C's some shooting and wing depth.

This season, the Celtics made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to the Miami Heat. With seemingly most pieces in place for them, this will be an interesting development to keep an eye on.

📝 Odds & Ends

📺 What to watch today

⚽ Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 12:55 p.m. | Man United -250 | TV: CBS All Access

⚽ Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kiev, 3 p.m. | Barca -700 | TV: CBS All Access

⚽ Juventus vs. Ferencvaros 3 p.m. | Juve -410 | TV: CBS All Access

📝 Top scores from last night

⚽ Liverpool 5, Atalanta 0



⚽ Real Madrid 3, Internazionale 2



⚽ Bayern Munich 6, FC Salzburg 2