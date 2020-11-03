Round 1 - Pick 1 Anthony Edwards SG Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 225 lbs PPG 19.1 RPG 5.2 APG 2.8 3P% 29.4% I keep trying to talk myself into the Wolves taking LaMelo Ball, but I can't get over the redundancy with D'Angelo Russell, to whom they're committed for the next several years. Edwards can play alongside Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and can be a significant offensive option when either or both are on the bench. It just makes too much sense.

Round 1 - Pick 2 James Wiseman C Memphis • Fr • 7'1" / 240 lbs PPG 19.7 RPG 10.7 APG 0.3 3P% 0.0 Earlier this year, intel was flooding draft circles about how the Warriors weren't high on Wiseman, and now stories are suddenly coming out about how much they love him. We'll keep it simple. If the Warriors keep their pick, Wiseman and his tantalizing upside must appeal to them to immediately fill the center gap and also begin a bridge toward a post-Splash Brothers future.

Round 1 - Pick 3 LaMelo Ball PG USA • 6'6" / 180 lbs PPG 17.0 RPG 7.6 APG 6.8 3P% 25.0 The Hornets will be ecstatic if Ball, the best player in the draft by many evaluations, falls to them at No. 3. They have guards, but at this stage of the rebuild they need all the talent they can get. Starting off Ball's career with a close relationship with Michael Jordan can't be a bad thing.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Deni Avdija SF Israel • 6'9" / 215 lbs PPG 9.0 RPG 4.7 APG 2.0 3P% 33.3 Avdija's stock raised during his season's restart due to improved shooting, and the Bulls may not be able to pass him up. His playmaking and ability to play the three or the four make him a great fit alongside Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Obi Toppin PF Dayton • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs PPG 20.0 RPG 7.5 APG 2.2 3P% 39.0 Collin Sexton emerged as a real weapon right before the hiatus, and Toppin is the perfect big man to pair with him given his versatility and ability to space the floor. Toppin can also benefit from Kevin Love's knowledge for as long as Love remains in Cleveland.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Onyeka Okongwu C Southern California • Fr • 6'9" / 245 lbs PPG 16.2 RPG 8.6 APG 1.1 3P% 25.0 Okongwu could be the best defensive big man in the draft with his ability to block shots and switch on the perimeter, and the Hawks have to get serious about defense if they're going to push for the playoffs. As a bonus for Atlanta, Okongwu's offensive potential is also intriguing.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyrese Haliburton PG Iowa State • Soph • 6'5" / 175 lbs PPG 15.2 RPG 5.9 APG 6.5 3P% 41.9 The Pistons need a point guard and Haliburton is a master in the pick-and-roll, with a reliable, if somewhat unconventional, 3-point shot. He's likely not the jaw-dropping prospect that can accelerate Detroit's rebuild, but he's a great piece to have nonetheless.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Killian Hayes PG France • 6'5" / 192 lbs PPG 12.8 RPG 2.3 APG 6.2 3P% 39.0 The Knicks have had several failed experiments at point guard over the past few years, and Hayes is an intriguing prospect as a pass-first, pick-and-roll aficionado. His size and ability for his age make him a worthwhile gamble for New York.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Isaac Okoro SF Auburn • Fr • 6'6" / 225 lbs PPG 12.8 RPG 4.4 APG 2.0 3P% 28.6 There are questions about his offense, but Okoro will be a lock-down defender from the second he steps on an NBA court, and that's exactly what the Wizards need -- especially from the wing.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Devin Vassell SF Florida State • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs PPG 12.7 RPG 5.1 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5 Let's call Vassell a "3-and-D-plus" player, with offensive potential far beyond just spot-up shooting. But even before that area of his game progresses, he'll be a great help to a Suns team looking to build off its bubble momentum. Vassell and Mikal Bridges would make quite a formidable defensive wing tandem.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Saddiq Bey SF Villanova • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs PPG 16.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.4 3P% 45.1 If there's a player in this draft more tailor-made for the Spurs, I haven't found him. Bey is a hard worker with a high basketball IQ from a great college program who plays with a high motor and gets after it defensively. Add in his 3-point prowess, and this seems like a solid pick for the Spurs if Bey's still on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Williams SF Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs PPG 9.2 RPG 4.0 APG 1.0 3P% 32 Williams is rising up draft boards due to his athleticism and 3-and-D potential, and the Kings are pretty thin on the wing. The offense will need to develop, but Williams should be able to defend from Day 1 while playing both the three and four -- maybe even small-ball center at times.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kira Lewis Jr. PG Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 165 lbs PPG 18.5 RPG 4.8 APG 5.2 3P% 36.6 The goal should be to put shooting and ball-handling around Zion Williamson, and that's what Lewis should provide from the point guard position. Lewis is also a blur in transition and can finish at the rim, things that would serve a fast-paced team like the Pelicans well.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 14 Aaron Nesmith SF Vanderbilt • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs PPG 23 RPG 4.9 APG 0.9 3P% 52.2% The Celtics' lack of wing depth was exposed in the playoffs, and Nesmith should immediately provide offense and floor spacing as one of the best wing shooters in the draft. Creating his own shot isn't a strength, but he won't need to with the bevy of playmakers up and down Boston's roster.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Cole Anthony PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs PPG 18.5 RPG 5.7 APG 4.0 3P% 34.8 The Magic need a point guard, and Anthony has tremendous upside with his scoring and shooting ability. If he improves as a playmaker, Anthony could end up being the best point guard in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Desmond Bane SF TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 215 lbs PPG 16.6 RPG 6.4 APG 3.9 3P% 44.2 The Trail Blazers played much of last season without a player you could truly call a small forward, and Bane would immediately fill that vacancy. He can space the floor for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum as an elite 3-point shooter, and he should be able to hold his own defensively as a rookie given his size and strength.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Precious Achiuwa PF Memphis • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs PPG 15.8 RPG 10.8 APG 1.0 3P% 32.5 If the Wolves take Edwards at No. 1, they can use their second first-round pick to shore up their defense with Achiuwa and his 7-2 wingspan. He's an elite athlete and rim protector whose offense could develop in time in the right program.

Round 1 - Pick 18 R.J. Hampton SG USA • 6'5" / 185 lbs PPG 8.8 RPG 3.9 APG 2.4 3P% 29.5 Coming off an unimpressive season in Australia, Hampton is one of the more polarizing prospects in the draft. But his offensive skill, including a revamped shot he's showcased in offseason workouts, will be too tantalizing for the Mavericks to pass up if he's still on the board.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 19 Tyrese Maxey SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 198 lbs PPG 14.0 RPG 4.3 APG 3.2 3P% 29.2 The Nets should swoop up Maxey, a lottery talent, if he's still available at No. 19. He could learn a lot from Kyrie Irving, as Maxey also excels as a pull-up shooter and creative finisher around the rim.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Malachi Flynn PG San Diego State • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs PPG 17.6 RPG 4.5 APG 5.1 3P% 37.3 Goran Dragic is a free agent and Kendrick Nunn tailed off following the hiatus, so Flynn would provide some great insurance for Miami at the point guard position. He's a bit undersized, but is a tenacious defender and has the shooting ability to fit right into the Heat attack.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 21 Grant Riller PG College of Charleston • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs PPG 21.9 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 36.2 The 23-year-old Riller should be able to immediately help a 76ers team hoping to be a title contender, and he provides the scoring, ball-handling and shooting that they've lacked so often in recent years.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Robert Woodard II SG Mississippi State • Soph • 6'7" / 235 lbs PPG 11.4 RPG 6.5 APG 1.3 3P% 42.9 The Nuggets are in need of wing depth, and Woodard should be a stout defender from his first minute on the court with his sturdy frame. If his 3-point shooting as a sophomore at Mississippi State wasn't a mirage, he could be a steal at this point in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tre Jones PG Duke • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs PPG 16.2 RPG 4.2 APG 6.4 3P% 36.1 Utah needs a backup point guard, and Jones is as low risk as they come. He knows how to run an offense and will give maximum effort on the defensive end. There are questions about his shooting from NBA distance, but he'll certainly make winning plays for you.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 24 Aleksej Pokusevski C Serbia • 7'0" / 205 lbs PPG 9.9 RPG 7.3 APG 2.8 3P% 32.1 Pokusevski is a lottery talent, but likely won't be ready to play this season given his slight frame and previous competition. As a title contender, Milwaukee will look for veteran help through trade and free agency, so this would be a great opportunity to brighten its future with a prospect who needs some seasoning.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyrell Terry PG Stanford • Fr • 6'2" / 160 lbs PPG 14.6 RPG 4.5 APG 3.2 3P% 40.8 The Thunder will likely snatch up the best talent on the board at this juncture, and Terry is an impressive 3-point shooter both off the catch and off the dribble. He also has good touch at the rim and has budding ability to pass out of the pick-and-roll. He's definitely a prospect to watch.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Xavier Tillman PF Michigan State • Jr • 6'8" / 245 lbs PPG 13.7 RPG 10.3 APG 3.0 3P% 26.0 It's no secret that the Celtics have big man issues, and Tillman should be able to help on both ends. In addition to his defense and rebounding, he's a solid playmaker from the high post, which would create a different look than what Robert Williams provides.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Green SG Arizona • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs PPG 12.0 RPG 4.6 APG 2.6 3P% 36.1 If New York takes a point guard at No. 8, it will likely look for a wing prospect here, and Green is an excellent choice. He's a long, athletic defender who's good in transition and has strong mechanics on his 3-point stroke.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cassius Winston PG Michigan State • Sr • 6'1" / 185 lbs PPG 18.6 RPG 2.5 APG 5.9 3P% 43.2 The defending champs can always use more ball-handlers off the bench, and Winston is a four-year college standout who's excelled in big games, so he should be able to contribute immediately. What he lacks in size and athleticism, he makes up for in basketball IQ and effort. Seems like a good fit for the Lakers.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Isaiah Stewart C Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs PPG 17.0 RPG 8.8 APG 0.8 3P% 25.0 With Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka both hitting free agency, the Raptors should grab some center insurance with Stewart, a physical shot-blocker with a massive 7-4 wingspan and a great motor.