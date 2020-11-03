Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that he was fined for an interesting infraction during the team's recent game against the Tennessee Titans. According to a photo he posted, Smith-Schuster was fined $5,000 as he "failed to cover" his lower leg during the game.

Smith-Schuster shared a photo of his fine letter on his Instagram story and also posted an unopened fine letter from the league that was addressed to teammate James Conner for the same infraction.

The fines were related to the NFL's uniform and equipment rules, which players must adhere to on a weekly basis. According to the NFL rulebook, "stockings must cover the entire area from the shoe to the bottom of the pants, and must meet the pants below the knee."

As crazy as the infraction sounds, this isn't the first time that an NFL player has been fined for wearing his socks too low during a game.

During the 2012 season, Frank Gore, who was playing for the San Francisco 49ers at the time, was fined $10,500 for doing the same thing that Smith-Schuster and Conner did.

There have been some obscure offenses that players have been fined for over the years. However, wearing your socks too low and showing off your leg may be one of the crazier ones.