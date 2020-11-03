Juventus are hoping to put one foot in the Champions League knockout stage when The Oldy Lady visit Ferencvaros on Wednesday for Matchday 3. Juve lost to Barcelona on Matchday 2 but could see themselves five points clear of third place if the day goes well, giving the team a cushion that could be insurmountable. On the other side, a draw for the Hungarian side would feel like a victory and position them nicely for a Europa League spot, which comes with finishing in third in the group.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information



Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Groupama Arena -- Budapest, Germany

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Juve -410; draw +460; Ferencvaros +1300 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo returned after recovering from COVID-19 and scored two goals last weekend, and he figures to start here. Expect him to be hungry as this will be his first UCL match of the season after missing the first two. Ferencvaros' defense is slow to react and not all that skilled, so this could be one of those hat-trick games for CR7. Expect him to score and to look as sharp as ever.

Ferencvaros: The defense has been so poor, so that already puts them behind the eight ball here. But the fight they showed against Dynamo Kyiv gives them confidence and belief. Juve have been sloppy and earned some poor results early on this season, and anything can happen, but the defense will have to be near perfect to have any chance of a draw.

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo makes it four goals since his return with two goals in this one. Pick: Juve 3, Ferencvaros 0