After nearly two weeks on the open market, James White is staying put in New England. The Patriots are re-signing the veteran running back to a fully guaranteed one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 130th overall pick in the 2014 draft, White was a valuable part of the Patriots' recent run of championships, earning three Super Bowl rings (XLIX, LI, LII). He successfully reprised the role Kevin Faulk held when Faulk helped New England win three Super Bowls in the early 2000s. In 92 career regular season games, White has 369 receptions for 3,184 yards and 25 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 1,240 yards and 10 touchdowns on 309 carries.

In 12 playoff games, White has caught 59 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns. He's also rushed for 146 yards and five touchdowns that includes the first overtime touchdown in Super Bowl history. That was one of three touchdowns White scored in New England's 34-28 win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

While the 2020 season was not one of his most productive, White still managed to catch 49 of 62 targets for 375 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

It's been an exceptionally busy offseason for the Patriots, who are coming off of their first losing season since 2000. This month alone, the Patriots have acquired right tackle Trent Brown, receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, center David Andrews, defensive end Henry Anderson, tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, outside linebacker Matt Judon, center Ted Karras, free safety Cody Davis, and inside linebacker (and former Patriot) Kyle Van Noy, The Patriots have also-resigned quarterback Cam Newton, defensive tackle Carl Davis, defensive end Deatrich Wise, and kicker Nick Folk.

The verdict is split on who the Patriots will likely select with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft. Ryan Wilson has New England taking former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker in his most recent most draft. Chris Trapasso has the Patriots taking former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, while Josh Edwards has former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones coming to New England. Pete Prisco has Bill Belichick using the pick to select former Miami pass rusher Gregory Rousseau.