Thursday Night Football odds, line, spread: Ravens vs. Jets picks, best predictions from expert who's 8-0

The Baltimore Ravens seek an AFC North title for the second straight season when they host the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens (11-2) clinched a playoff berth with their 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. A victory on Thursday Night Football would give the Ravens the division title and move them closer to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. The surging Jets (5-8) would love to play spoiler and seek their fifth win in their past six contests. After the line opened at 14.5, Baltimore is now a 16.5-point favorite and the over-under is 45 in the latest Jets vs. Ravens odds. Before locking in any Jets vs. Ravens picks or Thursday Night Football predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. That expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016, as he has been a consistent winner in both college and pro football. He enters this week as SportsLine's most profitable NFL handicapper this season, posting a record of 38-19 on his NFL picks and yielding a return of more than $1,700 for his followers.

What's more, Tierney has had a sharp eye for the trajectories of these clubs, posting a record of 22-6 on NFL picks against the spread on games involving the Jets or Ravens over the past two seasons. He has been particularly locked in on Baltimore and has connected on his last eight picks involving the Ravens.

In the Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup between the Ravens and Rams, Tierney told SportsLine members that Baltimore (-3) would overwhelm Los Angeles and recommended backing the short road favorite. The Ravens dominated in a 45-6 win, giving Tierney's followers another easy winner. Those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Now, he has locked in on Jets vs. Ravens from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick that is available at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see it. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Jets vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Jets spread: Ravens -16.5

Ravens vs. Jets over-under: 45 points

Ravens vs. Jets money line: Ravens -1327, Jets +782

BAL: The favorite has covered six of the past eight meetings.

NYJ: Sam Darnold has nine total touchdowns in last four games.

Tierney knows Baltimore's blitz-heavy defense could have plenty of success against a New York offense that struggles in pass protection. The Ravens blitz on an NFL-high 47.8 percent of their defensive snaps and saw the pressure result in six sacks of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen in last Sunday's win. The Jets allow 3.6 sacks per contest, tied for third-worst mark in the NFL.

The Ravens rank No. 9 in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 219 yards per game. They held Allen to 146 yards on 17-of-39 passes for an average of 3.7 yards per attempt. Baltimore has intercepted 11 passes this season, returning two of them for touchdowns.

Still, Baltimore isn't assured of covering the Ravens vs. Jets spread against a New York club that has seen a resurgence in the second half of the season.

The Jets appeared to be headed toward a disastrous season amid a 1-7 start that was marred by injuries and inconsistent play from their youth-heavy roster. But they have turned things around lately as quarterback Sam Darnold has shown signs of becoming their coveted franchise player and the defense has tightened up.

Darnold led a seven-play, 49-yard drive in the final 1:33 to set up the game-winning field goal after Miami had taken a 21-19 lead. A 37-yard catch-and-run by Vyncint Smith and a pass interference call were key plays before Sam Ficken kicked a 44-yarder as time expired.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning under the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Thursday Night Football. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Jets vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Ravens spread you should be all over Thursday, all from the football expert who has hit eight straight picks involving Baltimore.