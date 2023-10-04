Thursday Night Football features an NFC matchup to kick off the Week 5 NFL schedule. The Chicago Bears will aim for their first win of the 2023 season when they take on the Washington Commanders. The matchup is set for FedEx Field in Landover, Md., and the Bears are coming off a narrow loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. Washington is 2-2 this season, including a 1-1 mark at home.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. SportsLine consensus lists Washington as a 5.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5 in the latest Commanders vs. Bears odds. Before making any Bears vs. Commanders picks or NFL predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Commanders expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Washington.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Larry tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1.

In addition, Hartstein has a keen sense of what to expect from the Commanders and is 26-9-1 on his last 36 NFL picks involving Washington, returning a whopping $1,591. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Commanders vs. Bears spread: Commanders -5.5

Commanders vs. Bears over/under: 44.5 points

Commanders vs. Bears money line: Commanders -260, Bears +210

CHI: The Bears are 0-3-1 against the spread this season

WASH: The Commanders are 2-2 against the spread this season

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago is struggling this season, but the offense came alive to some degree in Week 4. Justin Fields enjoyed the most productive passing game of his career, setting new career-best marks in passing yards (335) and passing touchdowns (four) against Denver. Fields completed the first 16 passes of the game, setting a new Bears franchise record in the process and became the first player since 2015 to complete at least 90% of passes for at least 225 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a single half.

Fields is also a dynamic running threat, racking up 1,277 rushing yards in the last 19 games and averaging 6.8 yards per carry over that sample. Fields teams up with Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson to form a group that is averaging 4.7 yards per carry, a top-five mark in the NFL, and Chicago averaged nearly seven yards per play while scoring 28 points in Week 4. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington has the benefit of home-field advantage on the short week. The Commanders are also facing a Bears team in the midst of a historic slide, with Chicago losing 14 consecutive games. That is the longest active losing streak in the NFL and the longest in franchise history. Chicago also blew a 21-point lead in Week 4, tying the franchise's biggest blown lead in history, and the Bears have been out-scored by 62 points in four games. That comes after a -137 point differential in 2022, the worst mark in the NFC, and Washington's offense has shown strong signs.

The Commanders are in the top 10 of the NFL with 22 first downs per game, and Washington is also a top-10 team with 4.6 yards per carry. Quarterback Sam Howell completed 29 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown last week while adding 40 yards on the ground, and Howell is facing a Bears defense that has allowed at least 25 points in 14 straight games. That is the longest such streak in NFL history, and Chicago is giving up 34 points per game so far in 2023. See which team to pick here.

