The Las Vegas Raiders will continue their push to return to the playoffs when they face the slumping Los Angeles Rams in the Week 14 Thursday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium. After winning three straight games, the Raiders (5-7) are just two games behind the Jets for the final wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture. Thursday's game begins a favorable five-game stretch for Vegas: Rams (3-9), Patriots (6-6), Steelers (5-7), a 49ers team with a third-string quarterback, and a Chiefs team that could rest starters in Week 18. Meanwhile, the Rams have lost six in a row and own the worst record in the NFC.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a seven-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before you lock in your Rams vs. Raiders picks or NFL predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He has hit 54 percent of his NFL spread picks (79-67-2) since the start of the 2016 season.

In addition, Nagel has gone 7-2 on his last nine against-the-spread picks involving the Raiders. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Raiders vs. Rams and just locked in his picks and TNF predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see Nagel's picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Rams spread: Las Vegas -7

Raiders vs. Rams Over/Under: 43.5 points

Raiders vs. Rams money line: Raiders -305, Rams +240

LV: Josh Jacobs leads the league in rushing yards per game (108.6)

LAR: The Rams rank fourth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (96.7)

Raiders vs. Rams picks: See picks here



Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas' pass rush has come alive. The Raiders have more sacks (11) during their three-game win streak than they had in their first nine games combined (10). Over the last three games, they also have generated pressure on 37% of drop-backs, as opposed to 28% percent over the first nine games.

In addition, the Raiders face a Rams offense that has struggled scoring points this season. Los Angeles is averaging just 16.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL, ahead of only the Colts, Texans and Broncos. The scoring average also ranks last among defending Super Bowl champions all-time. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

In an otherwise forgetful season for Los Angeles, Bobby Wagner has been solid. The former Seahawks linebacker leads the team in tackles (97) and solo tackles (54) and is tied for the team lead in sacks (five). He is coming off one of his best games of the season, finishing with two sacks, an interception and three tackles for a loss against his former team, Seattle.

In addition, the Rams have been excellent against the run this season. Los Angeles is allowing just 96.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the league, behind only the 49ers, Ravens and Titans. The Rams have limited four of their last five opponents to 90 rushing yards or fewer. See which team to pick here.

How to make Raiders vs. Rams picks

We can tell you Nagel is leaning Over on the point total, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Raiders spread to back, all from the acclaimed expert who is 7-2 with his last nine against-the-spread picks involving the Raiders, and find out.