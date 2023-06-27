The NFL is expanding its international reach in 2023, with a total of five games scheduled to be played overseas. Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will again host games, but this year, Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, was added to the mix.

The first of two matchups the new destination will host in 2023 occurs in Week 9 between the Miami Dolphins and reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Tickets went on sale Tuesday at noon in Germany, and according to NBC Sports, the tickets were sold out 15 minutes later.

The Dolphins and Chiefs both had top six offenses last year in terms of yards of total offense per game, so this matchup could feature fireworks. Under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022, Miami made the postseason for the first time since 2016 despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing four games due to concussion issues. This scheduled matchup vs. the Chiefs also marks the first time star wideout Tyreek Hill will face his former team.

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played in Munich last season, and Allianz Arena provided quite the unique atmosphere. There's no doubt Deutsche Bank Park will do the same. This venue will also host the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots in Week 10.