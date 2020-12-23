The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season under the leadership of QB Carson Wentz. Once head coach Doug Pederson made backup Jalen Hurts the signal caller earlier in December, though, the Eagles came to life.

Prior to last Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Wentz isn't interested in being the backup quarterback and would want to leave Philadelphia if he is behind Hurts on the depth chart for the foreseeable future. In a recent episode of "Tiki and Tierney," Tiki Barber weighed in on the situation, claiming that Wentz wanting out of Philly shows that he is "being perhaps the worst teammate that could possibly be."

Here's what Barber said:

"Carson Wentz is being perhaps the worst teammate that you could possibly be ever. Now here's the problem. There is a narrative around Carson Wentz that as good as he is or potentially could be, he's just never been able to be the man. The championship was won by Nick Foles, who they love, and Doug Pederson had a good relationship with him. Foles ran the offense a lot more efficiently than Wentz did. But coming back, you get rid of Foles so there is no quarterback controversy and it's Wentz's team."

Wentz certainly didn't have the most impressive season prior to being relegated to the bench. In 12 games, the former No. 2 pick completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns and a career-high 15 interceptions. It marked just the second time in his professional career that Wentz tossed double-digit interceptions. Wentz threw 14 picks in 16 games as a rookie in 2016.

Just hours after the report of Wentz wanting out of Philly surfaced, Hurts turned in a spectacular performance in a 33-26 loss to the Cardinals. The 2020 second-round pick threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 63 yards and another score.

Since taking over for Wentz in the second half of the team's Dec. 6 game against the Green Bay Packers, Hurts, who was a star at Oklahoma, has been sensational. In his first two NFL starts, Hurts has completed 55.4 percent of his passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, Hurts has rushed for 169 yards and a touchdowns while giving the Eagles a dynamic playmaker at the quarterback position.

The Eagles are definitely going to have a huge decision on their hands when the offseason rolls around, especially if Hurts keeps playing at an extremely high level.