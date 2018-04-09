Tim Tebow finally has an offer to return to football and it's from a familiar face

If Tim Tebow wants to make a return to football, it looks like he's finally got an offer on the table. The former Florida Gators quarterback would even get to potentially play in the state of Florida.

Tebow's football offer comes from Steve Spurrier, who was officially named as the coach of the Orlando franchise in the Alliance of American Football on Saturday. Spurrier doesn't have any players yet, but it sounds like he would be very interested in adding Tebow.

"That would be wonderful," Spurrier said on the Open Mike radio show Monday, via the Orlando Sentinel. "I think Tim knows about our league. He knows he's welcome to come down [to Orlando] and play. Obviously, if his baseball career is going well, he may decide to stick with it, which I would certainly understand. But if it doesn't go too well and he has the urge to play football, we would certainly welcome him in Orlando."

If you're not up to date on the AAF, it's a new football league that will kickoff for the first time in February 2019. The league will have eight teams in eight cities. Rosters will have 50 players each and will be built primarily through a regionally-based draft that will be held this fall.

To differentiate the Alliance of American Football from its competitors, there will be no TV timeouts and 60 percent fewer commercials. Other differences will include no kickoffs and instead of onside kicks, the trailing team will receive the ball on their own 35-yard line facing fourth down and 10. There will also be a 30-second play clock and mandatory two-point conversion attempts after touchdowns.

The possible allure for Tebow is that he would be able to return to Florida, where he won two national championships and the Heisman Trophy. He would also get to play under Spurrier, an innovative offensive mind who also won a Heisman at Florida during his playing days in the 1960s.

Although Tebow has spent the past year and a half playing baseball, he did sound open to a possible football return in February. During an interview with CNBC, Tebow said he had received several NFL offers, but not to play quarterback, which is the only position he would want to play.

"I still have offers to go play other positions," Tebow said. "For me, it was doing more of my dream, 'cause I loved playing quarterback. But I love hitting a baseball, too. So I'm gonna go live out my dreams, not just what other people want me to do."

Tebow has done decently playing baseball, but he's struggled during his first two games with the Mets' Double-A affiliate. The former first-round NFL draft pick is currently 1-for-7 (.143 average) with one home run and three strikeouts.

If Tebow did take Spurrier up on his offer to join the Orlando team, he would be playing in a stadium located roughly 115 miles from Gainesville, where he went to college. That team's proximity to the University of Florida was actually one of the reasons that Spurrier took the job in the first place.

"When they (league officials) told me there was going to be a team in Orlando, I said, 'I'm very interested!' " Spurrier said. "I don't think I would move out of Florida, but to coach a team in Orlando among all the Gators and Seminoles and especially that UCF bunch, that will be thrilling."

Spurrier's team will play its home games at the University of Central Florida's Spectrum Stadium, which sits roughly 13 miles outside of downtown Orlando. Tickets to see Spurrier's team in action will go on sale later this month. Starting on April 17, fans will be able to put down season-ticket deposits on the league's website, AAF.com.

The AAF's debut game will be televised by CBS on Feb. 9, 2019, one week after Super Bowl LIII also airs on CBS. The network will also carry the Alliance of American Football's championship game on the final weekend of April 2019.