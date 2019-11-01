Titans at Panthers prediction: How to watch, stream the Week 9 game on CBS and CBS All Access

The 4-4 Tennessee Titans hit the road this week to take on the 4-3 Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. Both of these teams have found new life with their backup quarterbacks. Kyle Allen reeled off four straight wins after Cam Newton was sidelined due to injury, and Ryan Tannehill has won the past two games after Marcus Mariota was sent to the bench due to poor play.

Both teams are also at pivotal points in the season. The New Orleans Saints appear to have a hold on the NFC South, so the Panthers need to make a strong push for a wildcard bid. The Titans are technically in last in the AFC South, but they appear to be a much better team with Tannehill under center.

The Panthers had the bye week to prepare for the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, but they were run out of Levi's Stadium, 51-13. After Allen played his first four games without throwing an interception, he threw three against the 49ers, and passed for only 158 yards in his worst performance in the season. The Panthers as a whole looked pretty bad, as the defense couldn't stop Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' versatile offensive attack.

The Tannehill Titans beat the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in two consecutive weeks, but the former Miami Dolphin gets his first start as a Titan on the road this Sunday. It will be interesting to see if he can keep up his good play, as he has passed for 505 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions over the last two weeks.

The Titans have won three out of the past four against the Panthers, and Sunday should be a fun one.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Let's start with the best player in this matchup. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had 155 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown last week against the 49ers. He has eight total touchdowns over the last five games, and is aiming for his sixth game in a row with a rushing touchdown. McCaffrey is an early-season MVP candidate for a reason, as he is just one of four running backs since 2000 with 150 or more scrimmage yards in five of the first seven games of the season. The Titans have a strong defense, however, and have yet to give up more than 23 points in a game this year. Containing McCaffrey as well as pressuring Allen will be key for the Titans if they want to remain in the win column. Likewise, the Panthers need to pressure Tannehill. When he's been given time to throw the ball, he's been very accurate, and has made throws that Mariota struggled to make all season. Tannehill makes great passes down the sideline and isn't afraid to take chances. Carolina cannot allow him to have time to go through his full progressions.

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists the Panthers as a 3.5-point favorite. Overall, Carolina has been the better team this year, but will they be able to rebound after the blowout loss they suffered last week? On the flip side, can Tannehill take his recent success on the road? To me, the Panthers' loss last week was telling, which is why I'm going to take Tennessee.

The pick: Titans 27, Panthers 24

