Titans GM on whether Ryan Tannehill will be the team's QB going forward: 'We'll see how it goes'

The clock is ticking on the Tennessee Titans to get a deal done with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and general manager Jon Robinson is likely feeling the pressure. With just a few weeks until free agency begins, Tennessee doesn't have a long-term deal done with Tannehill, nor have the Titans given any indication the 31-year old quarterback will receive the franchise tag.

Robinson addressed Tannehill's future in Tennessee at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

"We'll see how that goes," Robinson said, via Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. "His contract is up. We'll have those contract negotiations with a lot of our players. Like I said, I'd like to keep as many of those guys on the team as possible.

"But the 2020 Titans, they're going to look different than the 2019 Titans. That's the way it is. The 2019 Titans looked different than the 2018 Titans. There's rookies that come in. There's trades, free agency, there's waiver claims. And we told our team that. They understand that. They're professionals."

Tannehill will be an unrestricted free agent come March and is coming off a career resurgence with the Titans. When he replaced Marcus Mariota, Tennessee became one of the hottest teams in the AFC, and Tannehill them to the conference title game. Tannehill completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 starts for Tennessee, which went 7-3 in those games. He led the league in yards per attempt (9.6), adjusted yards gained per pass attempt (10.2), yards per completion (13.6) and passer rating (117.5).

Tannehill has mentioned he'd like to remain in Tennessee, saying he'd "like for things to be lined up and be back," but the closer free agency gets, the less likely a potential deal will get done.

If Tannehill hits free agency, he'll be one of the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. Based on his career to this point, the Titans would be his most ideal landing spot.