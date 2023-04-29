The Tennessee Titans added another quarterback to their team on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, moving up eight spots to select Kentucky's Will Levis. The QB fell to the second round of the draft, despite being a top prospect, and ended up being selected with the No. 33 overall pick.

Levis will join a quarterback room already occupied by Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. Tannehill is entering his fifth year with the team and Willis is approaching his sophomore season, after the Titans took him in the third round in 2022.

The Titans taking Levis was a surprise and left questions on where Willis would stand, especially after reports that the team is out on the second-year quarterback.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the quarterback situation, explaining where all three stand. Just because the Titans traded up for Levis, does not mean anything is guaranteed.

"Ryan will be the starting quarterback on Monday," Vrabel said (via NFL.com). "Malik will be the backup. Will will be the third quarterback. And what I've told them is whatever happens after that will be up to the players. That's what it's always been here. That's what we always want it to be."

Tennessee's quarterback situation has been less than perfect, with Tannehill playing well, but not elite enough to really make a splash in the playoffs with a 2-3 record. Willis stepped in when Tannehill missed five games due to injury last season and was benched for Joshua Dobbs after three interceptions and no touchdowns in three games.

Levis coming in could shake things up, since Willis has far from guaranteed his spot as a backup. Vrabel said it is important to bring in new faces to challenge the players they currently have

"That's our job is to bring in competition at every position," Vrabel said. "It's not a secret. I hope that by now that everybody understands that we have to prove our value to this football team each and every day."

Levis expected to go in the first round, but despite any disappointment from falling lower, he is ready to put in the work.

"Regardless of where I got picked, I feel like it's not going to change my work ethic," Levis said. "Regardless of if I went first overall or 33rd. You can't kind of let the circumstances dictate your preparation, and the level of intensity you bring to your everyday practice. Definitely a little bit of a chip, but just know that I was going to work hard regardless of where I got picked. … I ended up where I was meant to be, and I am just looking forward to competing and getting started."