The Tennessee Titans are putting their first-round rookie on the shelf. The club announced on Saturday that they have placed wideout Treylon Burks on injured reserve due to a turf toe injury he suffered against the Colts in Week 4. That means Burks will be required to miss a minimum of four weeks.

Burks didn't practice all week due to that toe injury and was previously ruled out for the Titans Week 5 road matchup against the Commanders on Sunday. With him on injured reserve, the earliest he'd be able to return to action is Week 9 against Kansas City. After this game with Washington, the Titans will be on the bye for Week 6. With that in mind, the injury must have been severe enough that the team determined he'd be out for at least a month otherwise they could have simply waited through the Week 6 bye to see how his toe responds leading into Week 7 against Indianapolis.

Treylon Burks TEN • WR • 16 TAR 16 REC 10 REC YDs 129 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Burks was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. Tennessee acquired that selection as part of the blockbuster trade that sent A.J. Brown to Philadelphia and Burks was looked at as a replacement for the star pass catcher in the Titans offense.

Through the first month of the season, Burks has hauled in 62.5% of his targets for a 12.9 yards per reception average while the Titans begin the year 2-2.

In a corresponding move to Burks going on IR, Tennessee activated linebacker Monty Rice to their 53-man roster from the PUP list. Receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and linebacker Joe Schobert will also be gameday elevations by the team and will revert to the practice squad following their matchup against Washington.