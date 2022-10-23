NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans won their fourth straight game on Sunday, downing Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts, 19-10. The Titans may have suffered an impactful injury, however, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sporting a walking boot on his right leg after the game.

Tannehill was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter. While he initially got up, the Titans quarterback then went down again, and waited on trainers to attend to him on the field. After a few minutes, Tannehill walked off with a very visible limp, and rookie quarterback Malik Willis replaced him under center.

Tannehill then went into the blue medical tent for further evaluation from the trainers, and spent the next Colts series walking around on the sideline trying to work off the pain. He returned to the game on Tennessee's next series, but was still limping, and only attempted two more passes in the final quarter.

After the game Tannehill told reporters that he was hurting, but that he was going to do everything he could to play next week vs. the Houston Texans.

"It doesn't feel great," Tannehill said. "Sometimes that comes with the territory, right? I'm gonna be out there if I can at all possible. So I'm going to do everything I can this week to get it right and do the best I can for Sunday."

Both Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and star running back Derrick Henry praised Tannehill's toughness in their postgame press conferences, with Vrabel saying his is "off the charts." Tannehill said that when he suffered the injury, he knew it "wasn't good," but that he knew he could battle through the issue.

Tannehill completed 13 of 20 passes for 132 yards on Sunday. His status in practice this week is something everyone will be keeping an eye on. If he can't go, the tantalizing rookie out of Liberty would be in line to make his first career start.