After spending the first seven years of his career in Tennessee, the Titans might finally be ready to move from Derrick Henry.

According to Mike Silver of Bally Sports, the Titans spent some time shopping Henry around at the combine to see if any team was interested in a possible trade. Although a deal didn't get done, that doesn't necessarily mean that Henry won't be traded. The Titans were likely using the event to gauge the interest in a potential trade for Henry in case they want to make a deal.

Although it might sound crazy to trade Henry, who finished second in the NFL with 1,538 rushing yards last season, the fact of the matter is that the Titans have been doing their best to free up cap space any way they can this offseason. New Titans general manager Ran Carthon has been busy dumping big contracts that were put in place by the prior regime.

Over the past few weeks, the Titans have cut ties with several veterans, including Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, Zach Cunningham and Randy Bullock. In another big move, NFL.com reported on Monday that the Titans are also planning to release Bud Dupree, who was scheduled to have the second-biggest cap hit on the team in 2023 behind only Ryan Tannehill. Getting rid of Dupree is expected to free up $9.35 million in cap space.

As for Henry, the Titans would pick up $6.26 million in cap space if they're able to trade him. Under the terms of his current contract, Henry is scheduled to make $10.5 million in base salary in 2023, which is the final year of his deal.

Henry has been arguably the best running back in the NFL since his rookie year in 2016. Not only has he led the NFL in rushing yards twice and rushing touchdowns twice, but he also had a 2,000-yard season in 2020, which makes him one of just eight players in NFL history who have topped 2,000 yards in a single season.

Despite those impressive numbers, it's hard to say what the Titans will be able to get in a trade for Henry. For one, he's almost 30 years old, which is usually where running backs start to fade during their career. That being said, it only takes one team to make a big offer and if there's a desperate team out there, the Titans could get a big haul.

One interesting possibility would be the Buffalo Bills. Henry was recently working out with Von Miller and it wouldn't be surprising to learn that the two at least mentioned the possibility of Henry eventually making his way to Buffalo.

The Bills are already a Super Bowl contender and getting a player like Henry could be a move that puts them over the top.