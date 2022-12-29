The Tennessee Titans will attempt to end their freefall when they get Week 17 of the 2022 NFL schedule started against the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Tennessee (7-8) has been on a roller-coaster ride this season, as it lost its first two games and then won seven of eight before dropping five in a row. Despite their current slide, the Titans are tied with Jacksonville for first place in the AFC South standings and will end the regular season with a winner-take-all showdown against the Jaguars. Dallas (11-4) also is seeking a division title, as it trails NFC East-leading Philadelphia by two games with two remaining. Titans running back Derrick Henry is doubtful with a hip injury.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Cowboys:

Titans vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -12.5

Titans vs. Cowboys over/under: 39.5 points

Titans vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -700, Tennessee +500

DAL: Cowboys are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 road games

TEN: Titans are 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five contests

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is third in the NFL in scoring with an average of 28.9 points and has been lighting up the scoreboard. The team has produced at least 27 points in its last eight contests, racking up 34 or more five times in that span. It is among the top clubs in the league in several yardage categories, ranking eighth in total offense (366.1 yards) and seventh in rushing (143.1).

The Cowboys have been so strong on the ground that they could finish with two 1,000-yard rushers this season. Tony Pollard has posted three 100-yard performances in 2022, matching the total from his first three NFL campaigns, en route to a career-high 988. Meanwhile, two-time league rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott is 171 yards away from reaching 1,000 for the fifth time in his seven-year career.

Why the Titans can cover

With running back Derrick Henry (hip) doubtful, Tennessee will look to get more out of its pass-catchers. Receiver is one of the few positions where Tennessee has gotten healthier recently. Rookie Treylon Burks returned in Week 16, and though he didn't do much in that game, he was on the upswing previously.

Burks, a first-round pick out of Arkansas, had 12 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in the three games before going down with a concussion early against the Eagles on Dec. 4. The Titans are also getting solid contributions from rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo, who has at least four catches in three of his last four games. Those young players will look to step up and help fellow rookie quarterback Malik Willis as Tennessee aims to keep this one competitive.

