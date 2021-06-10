Todd Gurley's search for his third NFL home has taken him to Baltimore. The former All-Pro running back will visit the Ravens on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. A Ram for his first five seasons before spending last season with the Falcons, Gurley also recently visited with the Detroit Lions.

Gurley would join a loaded backfield in Baltimore that already includes JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. The Ravens' rushing attack also includes Lamar Jackson, the first quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. With Jackson leading the way, the Ravens rushed for an NFL record 3,296 yards in 2019. Baltimore again eclipsed the 3,000-yard rushing mark in 2020, as Jackson, Edwards, and Dobbins combined to run for 2,533 yards and 22 touchdowns. Baltimore's success on the ground contributed to the team's 25-7 record over the last two seasons.

While Jackson will continue to be a threat on the ground, the Ravens would surely like to see him make more plays with his arm in 2021.

In Gurley, Baltimore would get a proven veteran who is still capable of making plays. Though knee problems have limited him over the past two seasons, Gurley still managed to rush for 21 touchdowns over that span. During his only season with the Falcons, Gurley rushed for a team-high nine touchdowns. Gurley has rushed for an NFL-high 51 touchdowns since the start of the 2017 season.

In Detroit, Gurley would be part of a Lions backfield that currently includes D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Swift, who came on strong near the end of his rookie season, has publicly endorsed Gurley joining the Lions' backfield.

"I'd be happy if he came here as well," Swift said, per USA Today. "I just want to compete with these guys. Just to have him in the building, that'd be good."