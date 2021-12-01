Everyone has texted or called the wrong number at one point in their lives. However, for a boys freshman basketball team in Michigan, they had an encounter that they won't soon forget.

Members of the Notre Dame Prep freshman basketball team became involved on a FaceTime call with reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room. This took place after one of the basketball players entered the wrong phone number in a group text.

"That was fun," Brady told ESPN on Wednesday. "That was really fun. It was really good to see all those young kids hyped up."

The insane scenario began when Vinny Tartaglia began a group text for the members of the boys freshman basketball team for some of their upcoming practices, according to Click On Detroit. However, Tartaglia incorrectly put in one digit for one of his teammates.

The number ended up belonging to Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who is originally from Michigan.

"Did you mean to add me to this group?" Murphy-Bunting responded to the group text.

"The guy replies … 'this is Sean. Do you know who I am?' Of course they think it's their teammate messing with them," Jason Whalen, whose son is on the team, wrote on Twitter. "After some back and forth the guy says 'this is @seanbunting_' and he sends a selfie in the Bucs locker room."

Even with a selfie from Murphy-Bunting, the boys still thought that this might be a prank from one of their teammates. In order to convince the freshman basketball team that he was telling the truth, Murphy-Bunting ended up FaceTiming the boys from the Buccaneers' locker room.

In doing so, the boys saw running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Mike Evans, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and cornerback Richard Sherman.

The Notre Dame Prep team eventually asked where Brady was after taking a tour around the locker room. It turned out that Brady was finishing up a meeting when Fournette handed the FaceTime call over to Brady.

"To guys in high school, Tom is the figure for them," Fournette said. "You know what I mean? Who wouldn't want to look up to a guy like that?"

The unforgettable FaceTime call ended shortly after Brady hopped on the call.

"What an awesome experience for our boys and what an amazing group of guys on the Buccaneers," Whalen tweeted. "I can't believe they took the time to entertain Colin and his teammates. I'm sure they had a good time laughing at the fact that the Super Bowl champs got randomly added to a freshman basketball team group chat."

A simple mixup ended up giving the Notre Dame Prep boys freshman basketball team a moment that they will never forget. There's very few high school freshmen that can say that they've spoke with Brady and several other NFL stars.