When Tom Brady met with the media on Thursday, he probably knew that he'd be getting asked at least one question about his divorce, and sure enough, that was one of the first subjects that came up during the quarterback's first press conference since finalizing his separation from Gisele Bundchen on Oct. 28.

Brady went into some detail about the divorce during his podcast on Monday, and this time around, he explained that he's trying to find the right balance between work and life after he was asked about the challenges that he's faced over the past week.

"I've always tried to do the best I could do here [with the team], and then when I leave here, I try to do the best I can do. That's what we all try to do," Brady said, via ESPN.com. "I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, everyone sitting at home, is trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career. And I'm no different. So just do the best you can do every day. We certainly try to do."

The announcement of Brady's divorce came one day after a Thursday night loss to the Ravens that dropped Tampa Bay to 3-5 on the season. The Buccaneers have lost five of their past six games, which marks the only time in Brady's career that he's lost five games in a six-game span.

Despite what he's gone through, Brady doesn't expect anyone to feel sorry for him or his team.

"I mean we're right in the middle of the year -- it's in the thick of the fight -- and we just haven't played well enough to get our record to a point where we can be super excited about what we're at," Brady said. "It's not like it gets easier; it's not like it gets any less competitive. No one feels sorry for us, nor should they. They're trying to win those games. We're trying to win, and we just haven't done a good job the last six weeks doing that."

Although it's been a rough month for Brady -- both personally and professionally -- he'll likely be hitting a huge career milestone on Sunday. If he throws for 164 yards against the Rams, he'll become the first player in NFL history throw for 100,000 yards over the course of his career.

"I think for me it's a credit to all the guys that I've played with, and who have blocked for me, who have caught passes," Brady said, via PFT. "I think all those things are a great celebration to all those guys. I think I can't do shit in this league without guys doing what they are amazing at, too. I'm very fortunate to play with great players, people who catch the football, great coaches, and being down here has been an amazing experience for me."

No other QB in NFL history has even thrown for 86,000 yards, so the fact that Brady is about to hit 100,000 is truly remarkable. Brady was asked what he would have said if someone told him in 2000 that he was going to be hitting that milestone during his 23rd season in the NFL.

"I think everybody would have said we're crazy, including me," Brady said. "The fact that I'm still playing 23 years in is pretty -- you know, it's something that I love to do, and I've always enjoyed playing and the competition of this sport. So, yeah, all these kinds of lifetime achievement awards, they're great to celebrate with everyone and one day I'll look back and think that it was pretty cool, although my kids probably won't care at all. That's all right. It's a credit to all the people that I've played with. Thank you."

Although some of his teammates -- like Mike Evans -- have been known to give away Brady's milestone footballs to fans, the quarterback is definitely fine if that happens this time around.

"I mean those things are -- I'll probably keep my jersey," Brady said. "I've been keeping more of those lately. But whatever happens, happens. It's just a football."

Brady and the Buccaneers will be hosting the Rams on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in a game that will air on CBS.