Tom Brady has plenty of NFL records to his name: Super Bowl titles. Regular-season wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and regular-season starts are the most notable on his Hall of Fame resume. And now he has another.

After completing a 15-yard pass to running back Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's Week 9 comeback 16-13 victory over the Rams, Brady became the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 career passing yards (including playoffs.)

Here's the list of the top-five passing leaders in NFL history (including playoffs):

Quarterback Passing yards Tom Brady 100,096 Drew Brees 85,724 Peyton Manning 79,279 Brett Favre 77,693 Ben Roethlisberger 70,060

With this milestone, Brady has now thrown for 56.82 miles in his career. That's over a span of 24 years with seven Super Bowl titles and never having a season worse than 9-7.

Brady hasn't had the typical Brady season, completing 65.9% of his passes for 2,267 yards with nine touchdowns to one interception (92.4 rating) coming into Week 9.

The season hasn't gone as planned for Brady, but reaching 100,000 yards is an incredible feat. The next active quarterback closest to 100,000 yards is Matt Ryan (64,415 yards), but he was benched by the Indianapolis Colts last week. Aaron Rodgers is next at 63,054.

For those wondering, Patrick Mahomes is 87th with 24,531 passing yards.