Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl 55 in his first season away from New England. Brady and the Buccaneers will have home-field advantage over the Kansas City Chiefs as the first team to host a Super Bowl in its own stadium. Even with limited fan attendance, Raymond James Stadium should be rocking on Sunday, Feb. 7 for the 2021 Super Bowl, but will that be enough send the Tom Brady prop bets over?

With several Tom Brady props available on sportsbooks like William Hill, bettors everywhere will wonder what home field could be worth as they make their 2021 Super Bowl picks. Before you make your Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Tom Brady prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Tom Brady props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Tom Brady prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Brady goes under 301.5 passing yards with room to spare. After having one of his worst statistical seasons in over a decade during his last year with the Patriots, Brady looked rejuvenated by Bruce Arians' offense and wound up throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns. However, he still only averaged 289.6 yards per game, so a total of 301.5 is a bit inflated.

Brady threw for fewer than 300 yards in 11 of his 19 starts this season and has slowed considerably in recent weeks. He threw for just 199 yards against New Orleans in the Divisional Round and then for 280 in the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay.

Even though he threw for 345 yards in Week 12 against the Chiefs, most of that came in the second half with Kansas City playing soft coverage to protect a first-half lead. The model predicts Brady won't top 275 yards, making the under the profitable play.

Other Tom Brady prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Tom Brady passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 2.0

Tom Brady rushing: Go under 0.5 yards, SportsLine's model is projecting 0

Tom Brady total passing attempts: Go under 39.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 39

Tom Brady total passing completions: Go under 25.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 23

Tom Brady interceptions: Go over 0.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 0.79

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.