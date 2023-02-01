After 23 seasons of NFL football, seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, totaling the most passing touchdowns (649) and the passing yards in NFL history (89,214), and an incalculable impact on the sport of football, Tom Brady is calling it a career. The only NFL player to win a championship in three different decades officially announced his retirement from the football via his social media pages on Wednesday morning. This is his second retirement announcement in the last 365 days as he originally called it a career on Feb. 1 a year ago. However, this one seems like it is for good.

The first 20 of Brady's NFL seasons came with the New England Patriots (2000-2019), and the last three were for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-2022).

In a reflection of Brady's legendary career, many NFL players and figures from around the league, as well as the rest of the sports world, are making sure to applaud the NFL's most decorated player.

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of the first to salute Brady shortly after his announcement. The two went head-to-head in a couple of playoff clashes -- the 2018 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV with Brady's Patriots and Buccaneers coming out on top in both matchups.

Retired running back James White, who won three Super Bowls alongside Brady on the Patriots, expressed his love and appreciation for his former quarterback. White caught 14 passes from Brady in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, the Super Bowl single-game record, in the Patriots' historic 34-28 overtime win in which they overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit.

Both of his teams that he led to Super Bowl glory expressed their appreciation for Brady's leadership and play while donning their respective uniforms.

Retired, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant showed gratitude for being able to play against and watch Brady during his football career.

J.J. Watt, one of the greatest defenders in NFL history as only one of three players in league history with three Defensive Player of the Year awards, acknowledged Brady as the greatest of all time and invited him to do what many retirees do: Hit the golf course.

Brady's impact extends across continents as French football club Paris Saint-Germain applauded Tom Brady's incredible football career.

Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari congratulated a different number 12 on retirement this offseason.

Former Patriots backup and Brady teammate Matt Cassel congratulated his pal on a great career for the second year in a row.

Another sports legend of Brady's era, Derek Jeter, set aside the New York-Boston rivalry to congratulate the longtime New England Patriot on his Hall of Fame career.

The Denver Broncos trolled Brady once again with the photo of him and on-field archrival Peyton Manning shaking hands after he and the Broncos defeated Brady's Patriots once again in the 2015 AFC Championship Game. They also congratulated the legend on his career after getting the ribbing out of the way.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette tweeted out his appreciation for the quarterback who helped him achieve postseason glory.

NFC South rival and Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan saluted the GOAT and admired Brady getting his announcement out first and from the quarterback's own mouth.

Former Patriots running back and Brady teammate Danny Woodhead applauded his former quarterback's career.

Retired quarterback Matt Leinart, whose legendary run at USC and NFL career began and ended during Brady's NFL career, expressed his appreciation for Brady being a role model for those who played the position.

Michigan, Brady's alma mater, expressed its love for the college's most decorated NFL alum.

Former Patriots teammate and NFL defensive lineman Chris Long congratulated the league's GOAT.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, who battled back from a preseason knee injury to play in the Buccaneers' wild-card round game against the Dallas Cowboys this season, expressed his appreciation for being able to go to battle with Brady one more time.

The NFL Players Association applauded its most decorated member on his incredible 23-season career.