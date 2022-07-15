Tom Brady loves to share things on social media and on Thursday, he raised a few eyebrows when he shared a recent picture of himself hanging out with Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. The twist here is that all four guys were wearing Patriots gear even though none of them currently play for the Patriots.

As it turns out, the reason the four guys got together is because they were shooting scenes for the new movie "Eighty for Brady." The film, which is based on a true story, is about four women in their 80s who happen to be huge fans of Brady, and because of that, they decided they wanted to attend Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Although the four stars of the film are Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin, you will also see Brady, Gronk, Edelman and Amendola in the movie.

To make the movie more realistic, the four guys filmed multiple scenes together. As you can see in the photo above, they're all in their game pants along with some "Super Bowl Champion" t-shirts.

During a recent interview with Variety, Brady explained what that experience was like to film a movie with his old teammates.

"When Danny, Jules, Gronk and I were on set wearing our old uniforms, it was such a great flashback," Brady said. "Like deja vu all over again."

Brady said he was impressed with the ability of the costume team to get everything right.

"The costume team did an incredible job of keeping everything as authentic as possible," Brady said. "They had amazing attention to detail, even matching old team locker room photos to make sure we were recreating the scenes exactly as they were."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

If you're going to make a movie about four women going to watch Brady in the Super Bowl, then Super Bowl LI is definitely a good one to pick. As you may or may not recall, that's the game where the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to Brady and the Patriots (I'm guessing this movie is not going to be popular in Atlanta).

Brady, who is also producing the movie, said being on set was a lot more fun with his buddies around.

"We've been part of a lot of battles together," Brady said. "We've never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I'm doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me."

The move doesn't have a release date yet, but it's expected to hit theaters at some point in 2023, according to Variety.