One of the most popular Halloween couples costumes this year was Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift. Dressing up as a celebrity is not uncommon, but the Kelce brothers had mixed reviews about it.

Travis and older brother Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, had asked fans of their "New Heights" podcast to share their creative costumes with them. They took a look at the submissions on Wednesday and it seems the Kelce family was well represented this year, with people even dressing up as mom Donna Kelce with the iconic split jersey supporting both her sons' teams.

"It was a Kelce Halloween," Travis said.

The brothers watched a TikTok video that showed a man dressed up as Swift and a woman dressed up as a map. "Swift" proceeds to put a picture of Travis' face on the map. The Kelce brothers couldn't help but laugh at that one.

"He, she put me on the map," Travis explained the joke. "She put me on the map right there on the video. That's so good, man."

At the end of it all, their favorite wasn't a Swiftie costume, it was a baby dressed up in a homemade Mummer that looks like the one Jason wore at the Super Bowl Parade in 2018.

"It was pretty creepy watching that many people be us, but it was awesome," Jason said.