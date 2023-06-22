The feud between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals keeps heating up, even though the start of the NFL season is still months away. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has issued his response to the "Pat who?" comment made by Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

On his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce and his brother Jason talked about Chase's dig at the Chiefs quarterback. Travis Kelce said it was fairly "bold" of Chase to jab the best player in the league, especially coming off another Super Bowl victory.

"I thought it was a little bold," Travis Kelce said. "The guy is a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say, 'Pat who' is like..."

Jason Kelce finished Travis' sentence by noting that it was "a little disrespectful" from Chase.

Travis Kelce did say that he is in favor of trash talking in the NFL, but picking Mahomes as the target may not have been the wisest decision.

"It is what it is, dog. Who doesn't love some good locker room banter, man?" Travis Kelce said. "Shoutout to Ja'Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes, now. If you wanna talk your s--t, talk your s--t, pimp. You just better back it up."

Mahomes already threw a counterpunch at Chase during the Chiefs' ring ceremony, when he posted a picture of himself with his two championship rings along with the caption, "That's who."

In each of the past two NFL postseasons, the Chiefs and Bengals have met in the AFC Championship Game, and they have split those games. Cincinnati won by three points in 2022, and Kansas City won by three points in 2023.