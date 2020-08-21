Watch Now: Good Fantasy Schedule: 49ers ( 1:16 )

When you think about training camp battles, they usually have to do with competitors at the same position. Wide receivers vying for position on the depth chart or a rookie linebacker trying to surpass the aging veteran in front of him are common, but there are also battles that take place between the offensive and defensive units where two solidified starters competing against each other put on a show.

The San Francisco 49ers have had the pleasure of watching two of the best in the game go at it over the past week, as defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams have often been matched up against each other. General manager John Lynch believes it has been one of the best parts of the 49ers' practices so far, and he thinks these reps will benefit both players moving forward.

"I will say it's must-see TV to watch those two," Lynch said, via the 49ers' Twitter. "Wherever I'm on the field I try to watch the whole picture, but my eyes go right there. Two pros that are incredibly blessed with talent. But they really are technicians and want to be great, and they challenge each other each and every day. And to watch the respect amongst each other. It looks like during the snap they trying to kill each other, but then they help each other up. They compare notes. It's really been fun to watch. Two guys who can do it as well as anyone in this league and the coolest thing is to hear them say how much better they're going to be for it. Iron sharpening iron at the highest level."

Bosa put together an incredible rookie season for himself in 2019. He recorded a combined 47 tackles, nine sacks, two passes defensed and one interception in 16 games, and picked up the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award as well. He and this loaded defensive line were a big reason San Francisco made it all the way to Super Bowl LIV.

As for Williams, he has quickly proven that he was one of the more underrated additions the 49ers made this offseason.

With longtime left tackle Joe Staley's future murky, the 49ers went out and acquired Williams during the 2020 NFL Draft for a fifth-round pick and a future third-round pick. Not long after the transaction was announced, Staley announced his retirement. The former Washington star made the Pro Bowl seven consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2018 before sitting out the 2019 season due to disagreements with Washington management, and should be an upgrade along the 49ers' offensive front. In the short time he has been with Kyle Shanahan's squad, he apparently has made quite an impression.

"Trent's been everything we've expected," Shanahan said earlier this week. "Trent is as talented of a football player that I've ever been around. I was fortunate to be with him his first four years in Washington and you never know how much a guy's going to change, not seeing him in person and practice and stuff for about seven years, but he's the exact same guy. Still the same athlete. Still moves the same, a very aggressive player. This has been his first time playing football in about a year and a half. Came in in great shape and, like our entire football team, is still continuing to get in football shape, but I've been very pleased with the athlete and I've always loved the guy. It's good to get him out here with our players and get him kind of used to how we do things."

The positions of offensive tackle and defensive end figure to be strengths for the 49ers entering the 2020 season, and they are both helping each other to get even stronger in practice.