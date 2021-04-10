Trey Lance has a golden opportunity to become a top five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Lance is making sure he solidifies that selection by volunteering to participate in a second pro day on April 19 at North Dakota State (per NFL Network's Kim Jones).

Lance's second pro day will take place just five days after Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has his second pro day for teams (April 14). The San Francisco 49ers will be in attendance for Fields' pro day as head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will be on hand, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

When Lance held his first pro day on March 12, the 49ers had yet to trade up to the No. 3 overall pick. San Francisco had the No. 12 pick at the time, before maneuvering its way up to No. 3 with the Miami Dolphins. With Trevor Lawrence expected to go No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Zach Wilson No. 2 to the New York Jets, the 49ers will have their choice between Fields, Mac Jones or Lance at No. 3 -- giving the front office added incentive to see the North Dakota State quarterback in person.

Fields or Lance are ideal selections for the 49ers' zone-run offense, which makes sense why San Francisco would take a closer look at both players. If Lance falls past No. 3, the Atlanta Falcons are in prime position to take him at No. 4 even with the franchise fielding calls for the pick.

The Carolina Panthers -- who recently traded for Sam Darnold -- and Denver Broncos are two other teams that will be on the lookout for Lance. Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer recently said the team won't rule out selecting a quarterback at No. 8, even implying Carolina could move up in the draft. Denver has the No. 9 pick, but would likely have to trade up for the opportunity to select Lance.

Lance completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns to zero interceptions in his redshirt freshman season for North Dakota State, leading the Bison to a national championship. He also recorded 1,100 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns -- averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Lance won't turn 21 until May, which gives him more years to develop for any team that selects him early in the first round.