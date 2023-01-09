While many have assumed that his season was already over, Tua Tagovailoa has not officially been ruled out of the Dolphins' upcoming playoff game against the Bills.

Tagovailoa, who missed the Dolphins' last two games after sustaining his second concussion of the season, has not yet been cleared to resume football activities, Miami coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday. McDaniel added that the Dolphins are hoping to gain more clarity on Tagovailoa's status on Wednesday, when the team would begin on-field practice in preparation for Buffalo.

Along with his solid play, head injuries have largely defined Tagovailoa's 2022 season. He missed two games after sustaining a concussion during Miami's Week 4 loss to the Bengals. Tagovailoa won his next five starts after returning to the field in Week 7.

Tagovailoa did not play in the Dolphins' last two games of the regular season after sustaining a concussion during Miami's Week 16 loss to the Packers. Despite his absence, Miami was able to eek past the Jets on Sunday to clinch the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot.

Miami is 8-5 with Tagovailoa this season, 0-2 with Teddy Bridgewater under center and 1-1 with Skylar Thompson at quarterback. Bridgewater served as Thompson's backup on Sunday as he is dealing with a dislocated pinky finger.

When healthy, Tagovailoa looked like the player the Dolphins hoped he would be when they selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Alabama standout completed nearly 65% of his passes this season with more than three times as many touchdown passes (25) than interceptions (8).

With Tagovailoa under center, the Dolphins split their two regular season matchups with Buffalo. Miami edged Buffalo in their first matchup, 21-19, before losing a 32-29 decision at Buffalo in Week 15.